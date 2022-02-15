Maryland court blocks effort by Dem campaign committee to defend gerrymandered congressional map



The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) effort to protect Maryland’s Gormandard congressional map was blocked by a state court last week, with the party being represented by Democrat Attorney Mark Elias.

Ann Arundel County Circuit Court on Friday denied the DCCC motion to intervene as a defendant in the case. If that proposal were approved, it would allow the Maryland State Board of Elections to effectively defend the state’s congressional map in a lawsuit filed by several GOP candidates and group Fair Maps Maryland.

The DCCC wanted to intervene in the case, it said, because the Maryland Election Board “does not share the interests of proposed intervenors in ensuring that members of Congress have a chance to compete and win congressional elections in properly formed districts.”

The Maryland map, passed by Democrat-dominated Maryland legislature over Republican Governor Larry Hogan’s veto, threatens to remove Maryland’s last Republican congressman from his seat. It was given an “F” by the Princeton Gerimandering Project, the same grade as the Republican Gerimanders in states like Texas, Ohio and North Carolina.

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Fair Maps Maryland affiliated with Hogan, said “the ultimate no-brainer is to reject the blatant efforts of a biased political organization to protect the biased map drawn by politicians.” “The last thing the Marylanders wanted was for political activists in Washington, D.C., to interfere in their state elections.”

Also last week, a separate state court adjourned the deadline to file for state primaries after hearing a challenge to the Maryland Legislature map, a move Republicans said the court may be open to tossing the maps.