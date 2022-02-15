World

Maryland court blocks effort by Dem campaign committee to defend gerrymandered congressional map

25 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Maryland court blocks effort by Dem campaign committee to defend gerrymandered congressional map
Written by admin
Maryland court blocks effort by Dem campaign committee to defend gerrymandered congressional map

Maryland court blocks effort by Dem campaign committee to defend gerrymandered congressional map

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) effort to protect Maryland’s Gormandard congressional map was blocked by a state court last week, with the party being represented by Democrat Attorney Mark Elias.

Dames should be garrisoned to prevent “unfair competition”, as Republicans do.

Ann Arundel County Circuit Court on Friday denied the DCCC motion to intervene as a defendant in the case. If that proposal were approved, it would allow the Maryland State Board of Elections to effectively defend the state’s congressional map in a lawsuit filed by several GOP candidates and group Fair Maps Maryland.

The Democrat supreme majority in the Maryland state legislature has ignored a veto by Republican Governor Larry Hogan to implement a reckless congressional map. (iStock)

The Democrat supreme majority in the Maryland state legislature has ignored a veto by Republican Governor Larry Hogan to implement a reckless congressional map. (iStock)

The DCCC wanted to intervene in the case, it said, because the Maryland Election Board “does not share the interests of proposed intervenors in ensuring that members of Congress have a chance to compete and win congressional elections in properly formed districts.”

Obama, Holder Slam Gop Status for Gerimandering, but Silent Same Thing as Democrats

The Maryland map, passed by Democrat-dominated Maryland legislature over Republican Governor Larry Hogan’s veto, threatens to remove Maryland’s last Republican congressman from his seat. It was given an “F” by the Princeton Gerimandering Project, the same grade as the Republican Gerimanders in states like Texas, Ohio and North Carolina.

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Fair Maps Maryland affiliated with Hogan, said “the ultimate no-brainer is to reject the blatant efforts of a biased political organization to protect the biased map drawn by politicians.” “The last thing the Marylanders wanted was for political activists in Washington, D.C., to interfere in their state elections.”

READ Also  How a vaccine mandate could exacerbate the shortage of home care assistants

Also last week, a separate state court adjourned the deadline to file for state primaries after hearing a challenge to the Maryland Legislature map, a move Republicans said the court may be open to tossing the maps.

#Maryland #court #blocks #effort #Dem #campaign #committee #defend #gerrymandered #congressional #map

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  London Police Under Fire Over Everard Murder, Respond With Safety Tips

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment