Maryland crossing guard Corporal Annette Goodyear hit by car, saves child in North East, MD



NORTH EAST, Maryland — A police officer in North East, Maryland, acted quickly when a driver ignored her commands to stop Friday.

School bus surveillance video shows the moment a car drove through the crosswalk, just as a student was crossing.

Corporal Annette Goodyear quickly pulled the student to safety and took the impact of the crash instead.

Goodyear suffered minor injuries.

The town is working on commendations for her bravery and swift action.

There’s no word on whether the driver has been charged.