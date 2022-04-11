Maryland Dems override governor’s veto to fund abortion training, allow non-doctors to perform abortions



The Maryland State House and Senate on Saturday ignored the veto of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who passed a bill to expand abortion in the Dobs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Agency before the U.S. Supreme Court’s highly-anticipated decision, which observers hope would overturn or limit 1973. Decision.

The bill, HB 937, establishes the “Abortion Care Clinical Training Program” in the Maryland Department of Health, forcing the governor to include $ 3.5 million in the annual budget to “ensure there are sufficient number of health professionals to provide abortion care.” The law changes to fund this program, and to enable professionals in addition to medical doctors to perform abortions.

“Many thanks to my House colleagues for voting to override the Governor’s veto in my law to protect our public health officials from undue political influence, “wrote Democratic House Representative Jocelyn A. Pena-Melnik. Twitter. “It is essential that we conduct our policy by science.”

Maryland’s two houses of the General Assembly passed the bill last month, with Democrats supporting it and Republicans opposing it.

Government Hogan vetoed the bill Friday, saying HB 937 “reduces the risk of high-quality reproductive healthcare provided by women in Maryland. These procedures are complex, and can be, and often are, resulting in significant medical complications that require attention.” . “

Hogan added, “The impact this bill will have on women’s reproductive rights is to restore standards for women’s health care and safety.”

Maryland House ignored the veto on Saturday, 90-46, and the Senate did the same on Saturday, 29-15, on the party line.

Dale, a Democrat, is the main sponsor of the bill. Adriana Kelly, told CBS News that HB 937 “ensures access to human care, especially for people of color, especially low-income people, especially rural people. We know that restrictions for physicians only increase health inequality and We are trying to reduce health inequality in the state. “

Republican House Minority Whip Dale Haven described the Schumacher bill as “the most radical expansion of abortion in Maryland’s history in a state that already has the most liberal abortion law in the country.”

States, including the Democratic legislature, have passed abortion codify laws after the blockade. Last week, Governor Jared Polis, de-Colo., Created a “fundamental right” to abortion and signed a law denying any right to an unborn child. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo, DN.Y., signed into law an Abortion Rights and Code Definitely remove Protection from unborn children.

Meanwhile, states, including the Republican legislature, have passed abortion restriction laws, while Texas and Idaho have passed laws allowing private citizens to file civil lawsuits against individuals who assist or abort abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected at about 6 weeks of gestation.

If Rock is overturned, the matter will probably be supercharged at the state level. The Guttmacher Institute, an abortion advocacy group, predicts that 26 states will either ban abortions or severely restrict access if the court overturns Rock.

Although many polls suggest Americans support Rock, deeper polls paint a more complex picture. When asked about their views on abortion during certain periods of pregnancy and in other situations, 71% of Americans say they support limiting abortion to the first three months of pregnancy (22%) or other limited circumstances such as rape and incest (28%). ), To save mother’s life (9%) or not at all (12%). Only 17% of Americans say abortion should be available throughout pregnancy and 12% say it should be limited to the first six months.