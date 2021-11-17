Maryland Mayor Is Charged in ‘Revenge Porn’ Case
The mayor of the city of Eastern Shore, Maryland, was arrested Monday and charged with posting nude photos of an ex-romantic couple in an online forum using sexually explicit language and racial slurs.
Andrew Bradshaw, Mayor of Cambridge, Mo. He has been charged with 50 counts of violating state law banning so-called Revenge Porn or for insensitive sharing of sexually explicit photos or videos.
The state prosecutor’s office said Mr. Bradshaw, 32, had posted images of his ex-spouse on Reddit in April and May without her consent, where users would share links and comment on topic-specific forums.
The allegations against Mr Bradshaw are the latest in a series of high-profile revenge porn cases in recent years, and groups supporting survivors of sexual violence say there has been an increase in reports of revenge porn and other forms of online sexual harassment. Coronavirus epidemic.
Aaron Coleman was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives last year after pleading guilty to harassing girls online while in middle school. This month, Mr. Coleman, a Democrat, was arrested and charged with possession of a domestic battery.
Former California Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill resigned in October 2019 after posting nude photos online without her consent.
And in 2017, the Department of Defense opened an investigation into an all-male, invite-only Facebook group called Marine United, in which members shared thousands of nude and other private photos of Marine Corps women without their knowledge or consent.
Maryland State Prosecutor, Charlton T. Howard III, stated in the charging document that Mr. Bradshaw posted nude photos of her ex-partner in several Reddit groups or subreddits and wrote comments that were derogatory and sexually explicit and included racial slurs. .
These photos were posted by accounts that had a public username with a mixture of the victim’s name and date of birth, Mr. Howard said. Her name does not appear in the charging document and she is identified as Victim 1 instead.
According to the charging document, she told officials about the May position and said she had only shared a photo of Mr. Bradshaw. The plaintiffs stated that they had attached the post to his home Internet Protocol address.
Mr Bradshaw defeated a three-term candidate in a runoff election in December and was sworn in as mayor of Cambridge in January, with a population of about 13,000.
Mr Bradshaw’s lawyer, Michael Belsky, said: “The allegations against Mayor Bradshaw involve private matters which are unfortunately playing out on the public stage. The allegations have no effect on Mayor Bradshaw’s will and intent to continue to lead all citizens of Cambridge. “
According to court documents, Mr. Bradshaw was arrested Monday and released on his own behalf. He faces up to 100 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 250,000 if convicted.
Reddit prohibits users from posting nude photos without the subject’s permission. A representative said the company was investigating the incident and would remove any relevant material that violated its policies.
The city of Cambridge said in a statement that the case would not affect its business because its administrative business head is the city manager, not the mayor.
Lisa C. Jordan, executive director of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said Mr. The lawsuit against Bradshaw is a “shining example” of this type of harassment because of the rise in news of revenge porn and online harassment during the epidemic. .
“More and more, we are seeing people cope with revenge porn, sexual abuse and online sexual harassment,” Ms. Jordan said.
The landscape of Revenge Porn Cases has changed significantly over the last decade. In 2013, three states criminalized dissenting pornography. Mary Ann Franks, president of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative and director of the Legislature and Technology Policy, did so today in 48 states. Maryland’s Revenge Porn Act came into force in 2014.
Dr. Franks said Maryland’s law, like others in the United States, is very restrictive because, in order to convict someone, prosecutors must prove that the person who shared the photo intended to cause serious emotional distress.
They can protect standard people who say they’ve posted photos for the benefit of the community, to improve their position in the community or because they don’t think the person in the photo will care. Said Franks. Prosecutors may have an easier time proving malicious intent in Mr. Bradshaw’s case, she said, because of the breadth and brutality of the post the prosecutors accused him of.
“What’s so disturbing about these types of crimes is that they really can’t be undone in any way,” he said. Said Franks. “You can’t compensate the victim later. You can’t give her back what she lost. ”
