Maryland Mayor Is Charged in ‘Revenge Porn’ Case

The mayor of the city of Eastern Shore, Maryland, was arrested Monday and charged with posting nude photos of an ex-romantic couple in an online forum using sexually explicit language and racial slurs.

Andrew Bradshaw, Mayor of Cambridge, Mo. He has been charged with 50 counts of violating state law banning so-called Revenge Porn or for insensitive sharing of sexually explicit photos or videos.

The state prosecutor’s office said Mr. Bradshaw, 32, had posted images of his ex-spouse on Reddit in April and May without her consent, where users would share links and comment on topic-specific forums.

The allegations against Mr Bradshaw are the latest in a series of high-profile revenge porn cases in recent years, and groups supporting survivors of sexual violence say there has been an increase in reports of revenge porn and other forms of online sexual harassment. Coronavirus epidemic.