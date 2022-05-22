Maryland Megabus rollover leaves 15 people hospitalized



NewYou may take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

Fifteen people had been hospitalized after a megabus overturned on its option to I-95 in Northern Maryland on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at Kingsville, Maryland, south of I-95, at 6:55 a.m., and Baltimore County Fireplace Division officers noticed the bus flip its facet close to Bradshaw Street and Raffles Street, in line with Fox 5.

Of the 47 passengers inside, 27 had minor accidents and 15 needed to be taken to a neighborhood hospital.

Maryland Police, Authorities. Hogan’s provide of a reward after a Baltimore pupil was shot lifeless

(*15*)

Twelve people refused to be transported to a neighborhood hospital, in line with officers.

(*15*)

No different automobile was concerned within the crash, in line with the hearth division.

Maryland State Police are investigating the reason for the crash, the report stated.