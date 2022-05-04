Maryland police identify suspects squatting in woman’s apartment while she was on vacation



Maryland police have identified two suspects who were on vacation while sitting inside a Greenbelt woman’s apartment.

Police said they received valuable tips that helped identify the suspects. No arrests have been made yet, and authorities are keeping the names of the suspects secret until an investigation is completed.

Police have not yet been able to locate the victim’s belongings. The value of the stolen property is more than $ 49,000, police said.

Victim returned home from vacation on April 5 with his front door damaged and his property cleared from the apartment. Next, he sees a couple lying together in his bed.

“[The resident] Two suspects were found, a black male adult and a white female adult lying in the same bed, the house still has the only piece of furniture, “Greenbelt police said. Says .

“Not only were they in my house, everything in my house was gone except my bed because he explained in detail how he loved my bed so much,” the victim said. Fox 5 DC . “And I think who are you? And he says my name. He thinks you didn’t pay your rent. What are you saying? I paid my rent.”

When the panicked resident began to ask how they had entered and what they wanted, the suspects told him they had “taken all their property.” According to police, they then “became aggressive with the victims before fleeing on foot in the unknown.”