Maryland police officer saves student from oncoming car, video shows



A Maryland police officer is being praised after rescuing a student from an oncoming car on Friday and injuring himself instead.

The video, released by Cecil County Executive Daniel Hornberger, shows CPL. Annette Goodyear of the Northeast Police Department removes the student from the path of damage, while the officer himself is injured and falls into the street.

The incident took place outside North East Middle School in the North East of Maryland.

The video clearly shows Goodyear in the middle of the road, the student extending an arm to stop the driver as he enters the crosswalk – but after a while the car enters with a camera shot and hits the officer.

The sidewalk appeared to be wet after the rain, but it was not immediately clear if this was the reason the driver’s car entered the crosswalk.

Goodyear has worked as a crossing guard for 14 years and says he has never seen anything like what happened. According to Fox 5 of Washington, D.C., his split-second response was to get the student out of harm’s way.

“It was weird. As I lay there, I thought to myself, ‘It really happened. I didn’t even know what to think at the time,'” Goodyear said. “It simply came to our notice then.

The officer said he only cared about keeping the children safe.

“For me, I’m a parent too, and it’s like I want to make sure all these kids are safe, and it doesn’t matter if I’m hurt or not,” he said.

After Goodyear left the hospital, he examined the student to make sure he was OK.

“He came down the stairs and saw me standing there and as he walked towards the door he got teary eyes, and you see it and when he got teary eyes, his dad started to get teary, and we all started at that point,” he said. Goodyear said. “I was so grateful she was standing there and she’s fine.”

The Cecil County executive told Fox 5 that he was “incredibly grateful” for what Goodyear had done.

“It was an amazing act of heroism,” said County Executive Daniel Hornberger. “Really, this is what we envision to protect and serve. That’s what we want in our community, and it’s just humble; it’s breathtaking; it’s amazing, and we’re very proud to have Cpl. Goodyear in our community.”

The driver of the vehicle that hit Goodyear and almost hit the student was given four quotes, including a failure to stop at a yield mark before entering a crosswalk and negligent driving.