Maryland resident finds squatters in her bedroom, $49K in belongings cleaned out



When a woman returned home from vacation, she saw a couple lying on her bed, and thousands of dollars worth of property was destroyed.

A woman from Greenbelt, Maryland, returned home from vacation on April 5 with her front door damaged and her property cleared from the apartment. Next, he sees a couple lying together in his bed.

“[The resident] Two suspects were found, a black male adult and a white female adult lying in the same bed, the only piece of furniture still in the house, “Greenbelt police said.

When the panicked resident began to ask how they had entered and what they wanted, the suspects told him they had “taken all their property.” According to police, they then “became aggressive with the victims before fleeing on foot in the unknown.”

The victim told local outlet Fox 5, “Not only were they at my house, everything in my house was gone except my bed because he explained in detail how he loved my bed so much.” “And who am I like you? And he says my name. He thinks you didn’t pay your rent.

The suspects are still at large and Greenbelt police have been asked to come forward if they have information about their identities.

The stolen items amounted to more than $ 49,000, police said.

