Maryland state troopers hospitalized after suspected impaired driver strikes police vehicle

6 hours ago
Two Maryland State police officers were hospitalized Thursday when their patrol car was hit by a suspected disabled driver on a freeway, authorities said.

Rockville State Police received a call around 6:10 p.m.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said several vehicles were damaged. Soldiers and the suspected disabled driver of another vehicle were taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the two had received life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The incident is under investigation. The driver was not charged until Thursday evening.

The two left lanes were closed but reopened later.

