Maryland teen charged in murder of missing high school classmate who turned up stabbed to death in creek



A 17-year-old Maryland high school classmate has been charged with murder a couple of months after she went missing and was discovered useless in a shallow creek with a number of stab wounds.

T’quan Dion Henderson, 17, of Germantown, Maryland, was charged with 12 counts of first-degree murder on Could 12, and three days later, late Sunday, Montgomery County police turned themselves in to the first District Station. Her classmate at Northwest High School, 17-year-old Jillian Jones, has been charged with felony felony mischief for allegedly stabbing her to death.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones advised reporters at a information convention Monday that Jones’ physique was discovered Jan. 24 in a small creek in the 18900 block of Grotto Lane in Germantown. {The teenager} was reported missing by his mom a couple of days in the past, and doorbell digital camera footage confirmed him leaving his mom’s dwelling round 4:30 pm on January 21 to keep away from returning.

The police chief defined that the clothes merchandise, together with a pair of boots and denims, recovered from the creek contained proof of potential blood and was analyzed by forensics.

The DNA profile confirmed a combination of Jones blood and a second individual. All through their investigation, police realized that Jones had advised a number of those that he was going to meet Taye, “decided to be Henderson.” A search warrant discovered Henderson’s DNA, which was returned as a second contributor to the DNA profile.

Chief Jones stated an investigation was below manner, and he couldn’t affirm whether or not the killings had been gang-related or hooliganism. The police division is working with the school district.

“We have not too long ago seen a rise in violence in the Germantown space which was actually considerably disturbing,” the police chief stated, referring to the “pathetic tendency” of suspects below the age of 18 in Montgomery County. “We wish to reassure the general public that we’re doing our greatest to keep on high of the knowledge, however once more we’d like the cooperation of the group, and in the event that they know that there are some problematic signs in some elements of our group, with younger individuals who are once more Within the meantime, we encourage them to contact the authorities in order that we will do one thing about it earlier than we have now a tragic end result like at present. ”

“It merely got here to our discover then that this younger man had misplaced his life,” he added.

Describing Montgomery County State Lawyer John McCarthy as an “emotional listening to,” Montgomery County District Choose John Moffett ordered Henderson’s detention with out bond for a single depend of premeditated first-degree murder, with the utmost penalty being life imprisonment.

“The investigation into this case will not be over. We have now some logical causes to imagine that others could also be concerned,” McCarthy advised reporters Monday. “We at all times observe the proof, and we’ll decide that. However there are individuals in this group – both the kids who are high school college students the place these boys each studied or the dad and mom who know. Some belief in their group and a few belief in this group state lawyer’s workplace.” And to make the police division a safer place for us to stay. ”

A preliminary listening to is ready for Could 27, and McCarthy’s workplace can have to take motion earlier than a grand jury earlier than that date.