Maryland teen shot dead mourned a year later by the community she helped



Hagerstown, Md. – Tycaria Dawson is a type of baby that sticks in people’s memories.

He still makes people laugh when he thinks of his days at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center, his signature walk of waving his arm as he walks down Jonathan Street, and his dashing style like a braid of blue and red hair.

They seize the moment while dealing with the last traumatic injury to Tikaria: a boyfriend who shot and killed her in the Frederick area more than a year ago. During Frederick’s trial in December, he was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges.

In an interview with the Herald-Mail Media, who knew Tykeria through the school system, Robert W. Johnson of Jonathan Street, his time at the community center and his life in the community, said they were still fighting the loss. They cried about how such a bright light of society could end.

Some of them recently gathered at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center to commemorate Tycaria. After spending many of his younger years at the center, Tykeria became a counselor there, helping to lead programs such as summer camps.

In other words, there was something very adult about the 17-year-old.

Tykeria, known to friends and family as “Tutti”, took a keen interest in her school, and was not afraid to stand up against what she thought was wrong, even if it meant going to the authorities.

Disappointed by the harassment at Antietam Academy, Tykeria went to the Washington County Board of Education on October 15, 2019, to tell them that he did not appreciate the alternative school he attended.

In fact, he accused board members of harassing school officials for not supporting them in trying to deal with bad kids.

“You say bullying is zero tolerance, but I think you are one of the biggest bullies in our school system,” Ty’kerria said during the public comment portion of the school board meeting.

The night of the murder

On the night of June 27, 2020, Tykeria was at her boyfriend’s house in the Frederick area when he was upset that a girl had called him on his phone, according to court evidence in his case. After leaving his home shortly after midnight, Tykeria was found dead with three bullet wounds to the head along a creek near Briergrove Court.

The boyfriend, Richard Eugene Cartonel III, was arrested for the murder. Caliyah Dawnee Lobaugh, a co-settler who said she was romantically involved with Cartonelle, was also charged.

Courtney was 18 years old at the time of his arrest.

Lobagh has signed an application with the Frederick County State Attorney’s Office to testify truthfully in Cartonell’s trial, recommending that his case be transferred to juvenile court in exchange for their office. Lobaugh, 14, at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a controlled firearm, according to attorneys in the case.

Courtney, who could face up to life in prison, is due to be sentenced on February 16.

Life on Jonathan Street

Tykeria spent her life in the residential community of Bethel Garden, also near Jonathan Street. Bethel Garden office workers describe how the overwhelmed girl often stops to look at them for their long chats and hugs. He was unique with his direct nature, they said.

“If he doesn’t like red, he’ll tell you. He was just point blank,” said Ruby Burnett, an office worker at Bethel Garden, whom Tykeria referred to as “Aunt Ruby.”

“She was a good kid,” said Michelle Lee, her 37-year-old sister, with whom Tykeria lived at Bethel Garden.

Lee said his mother, Barbara Lee, was taken into custody by Tyker shortly after he was born. Barbara Lee died in 2018 and Michelle played a major role in caring for the ticker.

Now Lee is dealing with not having his fun-loving sister.

“We will never get justice. They are still breathing,” Lee said, referring to Cartonell and Lobagh. “My sister is gone.”

Ty’kerria holds a special place in the hearts of the youth and staff of the Robert W. Johnson Community Center.

To remind her, the library above was repainted in her favorite color – lavender – and a picture of Tikaria sitting outside in a lavender suit is now hanging on the wall. Many of Ty’kerria’s teenage friends live in the area, and center officials have told friends that they are welcome to come to the center as a “safe haven” when they are saddened by Ty’kerria’s death.

Ty’kerria’s story is about a child who faced life. And he did it in a way that others noticed. His path was unique and people wondered what his future would hold.

“The way he spoke, he could have been a senator,” Barnett said.

‘He’s going to be a judge’

Caroline is a member of the board of directors of the Sterling Community Center. She has been a longtime friend of Tyker and her family and has spent a lot of time with Tyker to help her with school work.

“I just think he could have changed whatever case he was in. If he had been in the courtroom, he’s not going to be a bailiff, he’s going to be a judge,” Sterling said.

The community center runs an eight-week camp in the summer and is organized by a group called Fellowships of Christian Athletes during the week. According to club spokesman Scott Myers, it also offers sports programs to teach children the Word of God.

Ty’kerria helped run the week at Wheaton Park when the Christian Athletes Fellowship first joined the community center with its summer camp. Myers said he was hurt one day when he saw Tykeria reading scriptures to children in the camp.

“He was a great reader, you might say. He was a normal leader. He attracted people wherever he was,” Myers said.

Antitum Academy students planted lavender flowers at the community center after Tyker’s death, and friends and family members set up a fund in his memory at the Washington County Community Foundation.

Funding – known as Tutti’s Token – to meet the educational, physical and mental needs of Antitum Academy students. It is set up as an “area of ​​interest” fund, which means it can help students with a variety of needs, from renting a violin to paying for extracurricular activities.

Those who worked to set up Tutty’s Token paid the initial fee to start the fund, and the financial rewards from that could start when it reaches $ 5,000.

Foundation spokesman Tim Luiperbeck said he expects fundholders to be able to distribute over the next year.

Ty’kerria was enrolled at North Hagerstown High School, but when he got involved in a fight he was transferred to Antitum Academy, his sister said. This has been effective because Antitum Academy has proven to be the best environment for him, Lee says.

Ty’kerria graduated from Antietam Academy in 2020, and enrolled for fall semester at Hagerstown Community College. Friends and family say Tykeria seems to be leaning towards criminal justice, which did not surprise longtime friend Daniel Myers.

Myers said he remembered Tykeria combining scenes of ridicule crimes in the community center’s parking lot and was very specific with his friends about how they would be handled.

“Tutti had some idea in his head,” Myers said with a wide smile as he remembered his friend with others gathered in the meeting room of a community center.

Friends say they believe Tycarea got her strong personality from Barbara Lee, who was adamant about getting a good education in Tycarea.

Sterling said her son Barbara went to school with some of Lee’s family, and Sterling said he often took Lee and Tykeria to school-related meetings.

After Barbara Lee died, Sterling said she had a conversation with Tykeria to help deal with the damage.

Giving a speech at the Board of Education

Carlos Mellot, director of the Maryland State Education Association Unisarv of the Washington County Teachers Association, recalls Tikaria’s involvement in a discussion group known as the Washington County Parent, Educator and Student Organization. It was an opportunity for parents, teachers and children to talk freely about educational issues, many of which revolved around diversity, special education and funding.

Melt said some students had agreed to participate in the group during its existence and Tycarea was particularly active towards the end of 2019.

“He got engaged and he took action,” Melt said.

His appearance before the Washington County Board of Education on bullying is particularly memorable.

In a video of Tyker’s remarks at the meeting, he is sitting at a microphone reserved for people willing to talk to the board. She tells the board that she is there to talk about bullying at Antitum Academy and she is disappointed that no one does anything about it.

“And I feel like a lot of our social workers are being bullied by a lot of people here,” Tykeria said, her eyes rolling repeatedly across the board room.

Ty’kerria’s point-blank outlook was demonstrated when he delivered his words in a rat-a-tat rhythm while looking forward.

He spoke to board members about a student he knew at the Antitum Academy who committed suicide after being teased.

“Every day, I went there and wondered why nothing was done about it. He went to the counselor’s office and talked to people every day and nothing was done. I don’t appreciate it,” he said.

Ty’kerria has admitted to the board that “I am only 17 years old” and that he does not know much about their jobs. But Tykeria told the board that it was her perception that they could fire an administrator who might not be able to work.

‘All the more tragic’

Cortelle’s trial stands in stark contrast to what people saw in Tycarea.

When Courtney was convicted on Dec. 15, he “left” and fought with authorities when he was taken out of court, Frederick County State Attorney Charlie Smith said. Officers wrestled with Courtney, whom Smith said was attacked by his friends in the courtroom, and the case detectives there helped control him.

There was another disturbance outside the court involving Courtney’s friends, and more police were called in to control the situation, Smith said.

“It was definitely exciting and people were scared for their personal safety,” Smith said in a recent phone interview.

In many cases, victims of crimes such as tachycardia come from solid backgrounds, Smith said. But it was the condition of a girl who had a lot of love and support from her family and the people of the Hagerstown community.

“That’s what makes it even more tragic,” he said.

Smith said it seems particularly difficult for young children in today’s world. Someone might be on the way to doing better, then they might meet someone who would delete it in a moment, he said.

“Of course her death is a tragedy. You’re talking about a young girl who had her whole life in front of her,” Smith said.

Assistant Public Defender Matthew Fraoli, who defended Cartonal, declined to comment.