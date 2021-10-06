Entertainment

Masaba Gupta with Riya Kapoor Photo: Masaba Gupta shares holiday pictures with Riya Kapoor

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
Masaba Gupta with Riya Kapoor Photo: Masaba Gupta shares holiday pictures with Riya Kapoor
Written by admin
Masaba Gupta with Riya Kapoor Photo: Masaba Gupta shares holiday pictures with Riya Kapoor

Masaba Gupta with Riya Kapoor Photo: Masaba Gupta shares holiday pictures with Riya Kapoor

Riya Kapoor had recently come with friend Masaba Gupta to celebrate Karan Bulani’s birthday. Not long ago, Rhea wrote a beautiful note to Karan while sharing pictures from a birthday dinner. Now Masaba has posted a glimpse of her holiday on her Instagram handle.

In the first picture, Rhea and Masaba in black swimsuits are seen chilling on the lake. While the designer is seen in a black monokini, Rhea is wearing a black bikini with lace coverup. Masaba also shared photos of the dessert.


Rhea wrote a romantic note
Earlier, Rhea wrote a romantic note for her husband on a special day and shared a photo. He captioned the post, ‘Happy birthday to my spouse in everything. With you every year becomes more magical and perfect. I can’t grow anyone. I love you so much. ‘


Riya and Karan got married in August
Let me tell you, Riya and Karan got married in August at Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu. The producer wrote a long post sharing a clear picture of his wedding. Fans loved it.


#Masaba #Gupta #Riya #Kapoor #Photo #Masaba #Gupta #shares #holiday #pictures #Riya #Kapoor

READ Also  Rahul Vaidya to Sing For Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment