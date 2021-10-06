Masaba Gupta with Riya Kapoor Photo: Masaba Gupta shares holiday pictures with Riya Kapoor

Riya Kapoor had recently come with friend Masaba Gupta to celebrate Karan Bulani’s birthday. Not long ago, Rhea wrote a beautiful note to Karan while sharing pictures from a birthday dinner. Now Masaba has posted a glimpse of her holiday on her Instagram handle.

In the first picture, Rhea and Masaba in black swimsuits are seen chilling on the lake. While the designer is seen in a black monokini, Rhea is wearing a black bikini with lace coverup. Masaba also shared photos of the dessert.





Rhea wrote a romantic note

Earlier, Rhea wrote a romantic note for her husband on a special day and shared a photo. He captioned the post, ‘Happy birthday to my spouse in everything. With you every year becomes more magical and perfect. I can’t grow anyone. I love you so much. ‘



Riya and Karan got married in August

Let me tell you, Riya and Karan got married in August at Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu. The producer wrote a long post sharing a clear picture of his wedding. Fans loved it.