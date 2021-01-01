Masik Durgashtami May 2021: Know all about Vaishakha Shukla Ashtami



Masik Durgashtami 2021: Durgashtami is a major day noticed each month throughout Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. On today devotees worship Goddess Durga and observe a day-long quick to get divine safety, prosperity, success, happiness, and peace of their lives.

Essentially the most vital Durgashtami, which is called Mahashtami, falls within the month of Ashwin throughout 9 days of Shardiya Navratri festivities.

Nevertheless, Durgashtami is also called Durga Ashtami and Masik Durgashtami is also called Maas Durgashtami or Month-to-month Durgashtami. When is Masik Durgashtami in May 2021? Learn on to seek out out all the small print.

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Date

This month, Masik Durgashtami will probably be noticed right this moment, on May 20, 2021, Thursday.

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Tithi

The Vaishakha, Shukla Ashtami begins at 12:50, May 19, and ends at 12:23, May 20.

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Rituals

Fasting is a crucial a part of the ritual, noticed by each women and men. On the auspicious day of Durgashtami, devotees rise up early within the morning and after taking a shower, sprinkle Ganga water on the place of worship and purify it.

Subsequent, they set up a statue or image of Goddess Durga. Provide dhoop, haldi, chandan, kumkuma, flowers, fruits, paan, supari, coconut with its husk and bananas and many others. Chant the Durga Chalisa and conclude the Puja by doing the Aarti.

Keep in mind, Durgashtami is incomplete with out studying Durga Chalisa and Durga Ashtami Vrat Katha. Some devotees additionally go to the goddess’s temple to supply their prolonged prayers and choices.

(supply: drikpanchang.com)

