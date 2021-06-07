Masik Shivratri June 2021: Here’s all you need to know

Masik Shivratri June 2021: All you need to know | Representational picture

Masik Shivratri Tomorrow: Masik Shivratri is a Hindu competition that’s devoted to the Supreme Lord Shiva. The competition is widely known on the 14th day of every month throughout the waning moon (Krishna Paksha) half.

Masik Shivratri is noticed each month whereas Mahashivratri falls every year. Devotees, who need to observe Masik Shivaratri Vrat, can begin it from Maha Shivaratri day and proceed it for a yr.

Masik Shivratri June 2021: Date

Masik means ‘month-to-month’ and Shivaratri means ‘night time of Lord Shiva’. This month Masik Shivratri shall be noticed on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Masik Shivratri June 2021: Jyeshtha, Krishna Chaturdashi

In accordance to drikpanchang.com, the Jyeshtha, Krishna Chaturdashi begins at 11:24, Jun 08 and ends at 13:57, Jun 09.

Rituals of Masik Shivaratri

On the day of Masik Shivaratri devotees observe quick all through the day, carry out Shiv puja, go to Shiva temples, chant the names of Lord Shiva and hold vigil throughout the night time. An idol of Lord Shiva or Shiva Lingam is worshipped by performing Abishekam with holy water, milk, curd, ghee, honey, turmeric powder, Vibhuti, and rosewater.

On the finish of the puja, aarti is carried out. Ideally, the puja is finished at midnight on today. It’s believed that observing Masik Shivratri is the simplest approach to win the blessings of Lord Shiva. Married girls observe quick on today for the great well being and welfare of their husbands whereas single girls worship Lord Shiva to discover a appropriate life accomplice.

