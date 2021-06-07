Masik Shivratri June 2021: Here’s all you need to know
Masik Shivratri is taken into account a robust and auspicious quick. This month Masik Shivratri shall be noticed on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Masik Shivratri June 2021: All you need to know | Representational picture
Masik Shivratri Tomorrow: Masik Shivratri is a Hindu competition that’s devoted to the Supreme Lord Shiva. The competition is widely known on the 14th day of every month throughout the waning moon (Krishna Paksha) half.
Masik Shivratri is noticed each month whereas Mahashivratri falls every year. Devotees, who need to observe Masik Shivaratri Vrat, can begin it from Maha Shivaratri day and proceed it for a yr.
Masik Shivratri June 2021: Date
Masik means ‘month-to-month’ and Shivaratri means ‘night time of Lord Shiva’. This month Masik Shivratri shall be noticed on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Masik Shivratri June 2021: Jyeshtha, Krishna Chaturdashi
In accordance to drikpanchang.com, the Jyeshtha, Krishna Chaturdashi begins at 11:24, Jun 08 and ends at 13:57, Jun 09.
Rituals of Masik Shivaratri
On the day of Masik Shivaratri devotees observe quick all through the day, carry out Shiv puja, go to Shiva temples, chant the names of Lord Shiva and hold vigil throughout the night time. An idol of Lord Shiva or Shiva Lingam is worshipped by performing Abishekam with holy water, milk, curd, ghee, honey, turmeric powder, Vibhuti, and rosewater.
On the finish of the puja, aarti is carried out. Ideally, the puja is finished at midnight on today. It’s believed that observing Masik Shivratri is the simplest approach to win the blessings of Lord Shiva. Married girls observe quick on today for the great well being and welfare of their husbands whereas single girls worship Lord Shiva to discover a appropriate life accomplice.
READ | Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi, rituals, significance and related particulars
READ | Apara Ekadashi Right this moment: Parna time, vrat katha and all you need to know
READ | Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2021: Date and different vital particulars
Click on right here for IndiaToday.in’s full protection of the coronavirus pandemic.
#Masik #Shivratri #June #Heres
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.