Mask Mandate For New York Businesses Expires, But Remains In Place For Schools And Mass Transit – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Effective Thursday, masks are no longer required inside businesses around New York, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the mask mandate will remain in place for schools.

COVID-19 cases have been declining since Jan. 9. The latest data showed fewer than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest amount in two months.

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, New Yorkers said losing their masks is like a breath of fresh air.

“Definitely over the mask situation, definitely over it. I hate it,” said Carson Hernandez of Middle Village, Queens.

“It is about time. We need to return to some sort of normalcy,” Travis Schwerif of Hell’s Kitchen said.

New York’s indoor mask mandate has expired, but only for certain places. Retail shops, restaurants, malls and the workplace are cleared to make face coverings optional.

You’ll still be required to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, arenas, gyms and movie theaters in New York City.

“Honestly, I think we are over the masks and I think it’s about time that we got rid of the mask,” Dina Kukaj said.

“I think it’s a bit too premature,” another New Yorker said.

A new sign went up inside Morton Williams supermarket on the Upper East Side, saying “Masks are recommended, but not required, for vaccinated customers and employees at Morton Williams.”

Most people working and shopping on Thursday morning still covered their faces, but some did not., CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

“I think it’s time we take it off. I came in from Westchester. They probably took all it off already and the kids should take it off so we can see their smiles,” shopper Bonnie Katz said.

“Personally, for me, I believe that it’s a little too soon, however. I’m going to protect myself and people have the right to do whatever they want to do,” Fran Mesnick said.

When asked if he plans to continue wearing a mask, shopper Richard Volpe said, “Yes, definitely.”

The state’s mask mandate will continue on mass transit and inside schools, where the mandate has received mixed reviews from parents.

New Jersey and Connecticut have announced plans to drop masks in schools.

“I think reasonable people can disagree on the exact timing of removal of some of these restrictions. I don’t think Gov. Hochul today ruled out taking masks off of kids sometime in the near future. I think they’re looking at their data and making decisions that are tough, frankly,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark

A decision from the governor could come as early as March.

Friday is the final deadline for city municipal workers to be vaccinated. The United Federation of Teachers says the Department of Education has sent out termination notices to some 700 of its unvaccinated members who are currently on unpaid leave and not in school. The union says these teachers took neither a previous offer of severance nor the opportunity to extend their leave, Grymes reported.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes contributed to this report.