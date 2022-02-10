World

Mask Mandate For New York Businesses Expires, But Remains In Place For Schools And Mass Transit – Gadget Clock

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mask Mandate For New York Businesses Expires, But Remains In Place For Schools And Mass Transit – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Mask Mandate For New York Businesses Expires, But Remains In Place For Schools And Mass Transit – Gadget Clock

Mask Mandate For New York Businesses Expires, But Remains In Place For Schools And Mass Transit – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Effective Thursday, masks are no longer required inside businesses around New York, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the mask mandate will remain in place for schools.

COVID-19 cases have been declining since Jan. 9. The latest data showed fewer than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest amount in two months.

New Video Shows Suspects Wanted In Bronx Shooting, Assault

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, New Yorkers said losing their masks is like a breath of fresh air.

“Definitely over the mask situation, definitely over it. I hate it,” said Carson Hernandez of Middle Village, Queens.

“It is about time. We need to return to some sort of normalcy,” Travis Schwerif of Hell’s Kitchen said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New York’s indoor mask mandate has expired, but only for certain places. Retail shops, restaurants, malls and the workplace are cleared to make face coverings optional.

You’ll still be required to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, arenas, gyms and movie theaters in New York City.

“Honestly, I think we are over the masks and I think it’s about time that we got rid of the mask,” Dina Kukaj said.

“I think it’s a bit too premature,” another New Yorker said.

A new sign went up inside Morton Williams supermarket on the Upper East Side, saying “Masks are recommended, but not required, for vaccinated customers and employees at Morton Williams.”

Investigation Continues After SUV Crashes Into Queens Car Wash, Killing 10-Year-Old Davina Afokoba, Injuring 2 Others

READ Also  Homes That Sold for Around $1 Million

Most people working and shopping on Thursday morning still covered their faces, but some did not., CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

“I think it’s time we take it off. I came in from Westchester. They probably took all it off already and the kids should take it off so we can see their smiles,” shopper Bonnie Katz said.

“Personally, for me, I believe that it’s a little too soon, however. I’m going to protect myself and people have the right to do whatever they want to do,” Fran Mesnick said.

When asked if he plans to continue wearing a mask, shopper Richard Volpe said, “Yes, definitely.”

The state’s mask mandate will continue on mass transit and inside schools, where the mandate has received mixed reviews from parents.

New Jersey and Connecticut have announced plans to drop masks in schools.

“I think reasonable people can disagree on the exact timing of removal of some of these restrictions. I don’t think Gov. Hochul today ruled out taking masks off of kids sometime in the near future. I think they’re looking at their data and making decisions that are tough, frankly,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark

A decision from the governor could come as early as March.

Friday is the final deadline for city municipal workers to be vaccinated. The United Federation of Teachers says the Department of Education has sent out termination notices to some 700 of its unvaccinated members who are currently on unpaid leave and not in school. The union says these teachers took neither a previous offer of severance nor the opportunity to extend their leave, Grymes reported.

READ Also  Korean grandfather viciously attacked inside his own store in Brooklyn

Suffolk Police: Teen Driver Shot By Gunfire From Passing Car On Sunrise Highway

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes contributed to this report.

#Mask #Mandate #York #Businesses #Expires #Remains #Place #Schools #Mass #Transit #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Knicks End Mavericks’ 6-Game Win Streak With Victory – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment