Mask Mandates Are Returning in Many Cities. N.Y.C. Is Holding Back.

With the outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York stopped on Monday before reinstating an indoor mask mandate even as more cities and at least one state did.

City officials have deliberated on measures that may be needed to prevent a more serious resurgence in New York City, the country’s largest city and once the epicenter of the pandemic. Los Angeles County and Washington, DC, recently reintroduced indoor mask requirements; Louisiana did so on Monday, as did San Francisco and several surrounding counties in northern California.

But Mr de Blasio made a different calculation, saying he wanted to focus on increasing vaccination rates and worried that requiring everyone to wear masks would remove an incentive for those considering getting vaccinated now. .

For months, Dr Jay Varma, the mayor’s senior public health adviser, told the mayor that the winning strategy is to focus on vaccinations, and everything else is secondary.