Mask mandates to be lifted in New Mexico, Washingon



The states of New Mexico and Washington moved on Thursday to lift their indoor mask mandate.

From March 21, the mandate will be lifted, with schools and child care facilities in most parts of Washington.

Fousi says ‘removing children’s masks’ is ‘risky’

Attendance at the big event on March 1 will no longer require vaccine verification or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

In addition to public transit, healthcare settings, long-term care facilities, masks in prisons and jails will still be needed.

Businesses and local governments that want masks for employees, customers and residents will still be able to.

Governor Jay Insley said the decision was based on hospital admissions estimates and that coronavirus cases and hospital admissions have dropped since the January peak of the Washington Omicron variant.

“For those who think it should end earlier, I can only tell you that we lost 1,000 people to the disease in January,” he said. “And, when we make that decision, I think we should have a recognition of how dangerous and deadly this disease is even after this time.”

The non-emergency process – which has been stalled since last month – will be able to resume on Friday.

California High School Students’ Stage Mass Walkout Over District Mask Mandate

Also on Thursday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Luzan Grisham lifted her state’s masked mandate for interior public spaces.

The state’s top health official said last week that New Mexico is still “in hot water” as the masks are effective and the epidemic continues.

Infections are also declining there, and the governor cites coronavirus risk reduction as the cause of action.

“It’s not a political decision,” Luzan Grisham said. “This is the right time for us. We are winning Kovid and we will continue to do so.”

As the governor prepares for re-election in November and more state and local leaders have previously raised their concerns, there has been widespread pressure to reconsider the masked mandate for public space.

Speaking at a White House briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the government was considering changes to its mask guidelines in the coming weeks.

Administration and public health leaders say they are cautiously optimistic about the number of falling cases and hospital admissions, although the number of daily deaths remains high.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.