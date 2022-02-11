World

Maskless New York parent booted from school board meeting days after school officials posed maskless

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Maskless New York parent booted from school board meeting days after school officials posed maskless
Written by admin
Maskless New York parent booted from school board meeting days after school officials posed maskless

Maskless New York parent booted from school board meeting days after school officials posed maskless

NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

A Western New York parent was dragged out of a school board meeting by security for not wearing a mask days after members of that school board and other local officials were photographed maskless at an official event.

Dave Calus, a parent attending a school board meeting in Webster, could be seen on video being grabbed by a security guard by his collar and pulled out of his chair as he sat quietly waiting his turn to speak at the meeting Tuesday.

Calus told Gadget Clock the security guard asked him twice to put on a mask. Calus said he responded by thanking him for his opinion but declined.

A maskless parent is removed from a school board meeting.

A maskless parent is removed from a school board meeting.
(ROC for Educational Freedom Facebook screenshot)

MASK MANDATES EASED ACROSS US AS COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS DROP BELOW 100,000

“You need to wear a mask,” the officer said a third time in the video. Calus again declined, and says that’s when the guard “put his hands on me.”

Calus was then pulled from his chair, pushed up against a wall and escorted out of the meeting.

Calus says he walked into the meeting without a mask and had been sitting quietly for 15 to 20 minutes before he was confronted by the guard.

NEW YORK TO LIFT INDOOR MASK MANDATE, BUT NOT FOR KIDS IN SCHOOLS

Days earlier, several Webster School District officials who were present at the meeting posed in pictures on social media at a school board function without wearing masks, drawing ire from local parents.

Gov. Kathy Hochul attends the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the Javits Center in New York City Oct. 21, 2021.

Gov. Kathy Hochul attends the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the Javits Center in New York City Oct. 21, 2021.
(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

In a picture tweeted by New York State Assembly member Jen Lunsford, a Democrat representing District 135, Webster School District Superintendent Brian Neenan, Webster School Board member Jennifer Birdsong and Webster School Board member Janice Richardson are seen smiling for a camera without masks covering their faces. .

READ Also  New York's Vaccine Mandate: What's to Know?

The picture immediately drew criticism from social media users, according to PJ Media.Critics accused school officials of hypocrisy for enforcing mask mandates on children while posing without masks at meetings.

Lunsford defended her actions on Twitter, claiming they were appropriate because she only took the mask off for 30 seconds.

That explanation was not satisfactory for attorney Chad Hummel. Hummel is representing Calus in a police investigation into whether security acted inappropriately in removing Calus from the meeting.

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR, PHYSICIAN SAYS IT’S ‘RIDICULOUS’ TO ASSUME NEED FOR PERPETUAL MASKING

“Even if that’s true, which it certainly isn’t, they were there for two or three hours,” Hummel said. “But, even if what she says is true, that it’s 30 seconds, why does she get to make that judgment call? Because she thinks she knows better than everyone else, right?”

Hummel explained that he would likely not be able to walk into a school board meeting and explain that his mask is only off for 30 seconds or some other arbitrary length of time.

“These people are such hypocrites,” Hummel said, adding that children are given “no option” and are “brainwashed to the max.”

Gadget Clock reached out to the school and local officials who were photographed without masks and did not immediately receive a response.

The Webster County School District released a statement that appeared to place blame on Calus for not conducting himself in a “civil manner.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We strive to hold board of education meetings in public in order to inform the community of activities going on in our schools,” the statement said. “Those meetings can only occur when everyone in attendance acts in a civil manner. We understand that individuals have strong feelings about masking.

READ Also  Several Space Heaters Were In Bronx Apartment Where Deadly Blaze Started, Including One That Ran For Several Days – Gadget Clock

“We hear those concerns and are continuing to monitor the rapid changes in this ongoing pandemic. This week, the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents wrote a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul advocating for guidance and guidelines regarding an exit strategy for masking and other mitigation strategies. . “

Hochul announced Wednesday, one day after Calus was yanked out of the school board meeting, that the state would be lifting its statewide indoor mask mandate with the exception of schools, child care centers, health care facilities, homeless shelters and corrections facilities.

A child wearing a mask arrives at school during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City Jan. 5, 2022.

A child wearing a mask arrives at school during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City Jan. 5, 2022.
(REUTERS / Carlo Allegri)

When asked why high schools, where there are high rates of vaccination, are being treated differently from businesses, Hochul said students are in “a very concentrated setting” without much freedom of movement, and “adults can make their own decision.”

“There’s a group of us parents that have realized over the course of the last two years how much control we don’t have over our children as it relates to their education,” Calus told Gadget Clock.

“It’s a scary thought that the state has more power and control over our kids than we do. If more people in my town, my district, my county and New York state don’t start to realize that and wake up to that fact, we’re headed down a really dangerous path. “

Gadget Clock’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report

#Maskless #York #parent #booted #school #board #meeting #days #school #officials #posed #maskless

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  NYC crime: Body of murdered Central Park carriage horse driver delivered to funeral by horse-drawn hearse

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment