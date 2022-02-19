Mason Marchment’s first hat trick powers Panthers past Wild



Mason Marchment scored three goals for the first hat-trick of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Anthony Duclair and Aaron Ekblad each had one goal and one assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky saved 24 for his fifth straight win. Florida won the back-to-back games after a 15-day break and 16-3-1 from 29 December.

“It’s great to have a few days off to set your mind, to recover before the most important part of the season,” Babrovsky said.

Kirill Caprizov and Mats Jucarello scored for Minnesota, winning six in a row at home. The Wild lost control of Xcel Energy Center for the first time in 15 games on November 18. Cam Talbot had 28 saves.

“We didn’t do well in our own zone,” said winger Jordan Greenway. “We gave them a lot of opportunities. We gave them a lot of opportunities.”

Florida leads the league with 4.14 goals per game, scoring 203 goals in 49 games, including shootout-determining goals. The last two teams needed to play less than 50 games in a single season to reach this mark, the 2005-06 senator (48 games) and the 1995-96 penguin (41 games).

Jonathan Huberdeau has set up many of those tall ones. With two assistants, he has scored 51 runs in the season, making him the first player in franchise history to register three seasons with more than 50 assists.

After setting up Duclair in the middle of the second game, he led Ekblad 4-1 early in the third half.

Refusing to try to score on the staff in the left post, Huberdeau defeated Alex Goligowski for the Pak and fed Duclair for a one-timer for a 3-1 lead from the bottom of the right circle. Duclair has 20 goals this season, making him one of the top nine panthers in the league, including double-digit goals.

Merchant scored twice in the first period’s 2:27 interval to join that group.

Marchment recaptured his own wrapping effort into the net, then made the pass 2-1 from Anton Lundell. His third goal went into the net with 5:27 remaining.

“I knew there was an empty net and I just tried to fire it there,” Merchant said. “I honestly don’t know how it happened. It was kind of a muffin, but I saw it go to D and it was in a good way, so I just wished for the best and it got in. I had to celebrate with the boys.

“It was great. I was very close to a game (hat trick) there, fun to get it tonight.”

That “one game” was a two-goal, four-assist night on 31 January in Columbus. Merchant has scored nine goals and six assists in his last seven matches.

Interim coach Andrew Brunett said: “He’s producing an surreal number right now and it’s fun to watch. Confidence is coming out of him.”

Minnesota entered the game with an average of 3.78 goals, third-best in the NHL, and scored first when Caprizov redirected a slap pass from Jared Spurgeon for the 50th goal of his career.

In his 100th game, Kaprizov has 112 points from his career – including 13 goals and 29 points from his last 17 games. The last player to score more than 110 points in their first 100 NHL games was Evgeni Malkin (114) in 2006-07.

“We had a great start,” said Wild coach Dean Evanson. “Our level of strength was great. The way we competed, the way we played the game. We turned over and there was another mistake in the second and third. Then it snowed on us.”

Note: Jucarelo assisted on Caprizev’s goal and has 10 multi-point games in his past 13 outings. … Florida C. Noel Aquarius made his season debut. He suffered a pectoral injury in the precision which required surgery. … Wild Sea Nick Bjugstad (upper body) was active from the injured reserve, but did not play. De Matt Dumba (lower body) was placed in the IR and C. Victor Rusk was placed on parole.

Panthers: Finish a three-game road trip to Chicago on Sunday.

Wild: Sunday in Edmonton, the first of four games in a row in Canada.