Mason Rudolph is Steelers' starting QB today, but that'll change



Kevin Colbert, who is retiring after the April draft as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a big assignment before leaving and that is to replace retired quarterback Ben Rothlisberger.

And since that assignment hasn’t been completed yet Monday when Colbert met with local reporters for his annual pre-combine pressure, he told them that if the 2022 season starts today, Mason Rudolph would be the team’s starting quarterback and thus Rothlisberger’s successor.

“If we start a season today, Mason will be our starter, and we’re excited to see where it can go,” Colbert said. “Mason’s 5-4-1 as an NFL starter, albeit in a backup-type role, we’re interested to see what’s next for Mason.”

The season is not starting from today. And if the Steelers go into season with Rudolph as their unquestioning starter, Colbert either got some significant chances in his final offseason as Pittsburgh GM or whipped.

If anyone knows Colbert, it probably won’t. He has combined several Super Bowl teams and countless division champions and play-off teams since 2000 when he took over as general manager, so this may not be his last job on the way out the door.

That would be a legacy killer.

So let’s just believe that what Colbert did on Monday offered a snapshot in time which means there isn’t really much to understand when the season starts in seven months.

Let’s hope that what Colbert Rudolph said about, well, the Steelers had a setup of some important steps in the quarterback.

“I feel comfortable that Mason has won more games than Harare as a starter,” Colbert said. “We’ll see where it goes. To be an NFL starter with what you can win, you have to prove it in more than 16 games. I’m anxious to see if it happens.”

See, Mason Rudolph was a good college player in Oklahoma State and made an excellent effort as the No. 3 draft pick in 2018.

But pointing to his 5-4-1 record as a starter is a weak attempt to try to say something positive because it says very little about his true potential.

Colbert spoke of how important accuracy was to him when he found the quarterback on Monday. Well, Rudolph’s accuracy is sometimes acceptable. And not often.

He has “won” in three of these five games, completing less than 60 percent of his passes. The reality is that 6 out of 10 startups of Rudolph have a percentage of their completion in the 50s.

This doesn’t say anything about her plodding, slowly dropping back. And its unforgettable processing or release.

Steelers can be sure that their Rudolph has a young, inexpensive backup that can be effective when needed. If Rudolph consistently goes beyond that, it will be the first time the NFL has demonstrated those skills.

So the Steelers will fill three more quarterback spots this offseason, according to Colbert.

One of these spots will go to former Washington first-round pick Dwayne Huskins, who has spent most of 2021 as a Pittsburgh scout-team quarterback and will be tendered as a limited free agent.

“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can offer from the competition, or maybe he’s evolved into a starter,” said Colbert. “None of us know right now.

“We know we’re going to add to the position,” Colbert added. “I can’t tell you how, but at the moment we’re going to camp with four.”

And this is where things get interesting.

Steelers can obviously use a draft pick in a quarterback. And since this year’s quarterback class won’t necessarily drop out of the draft board with the top 3 selections like last year, the Steelers could get a shot at one of them with their 20th overall pick.

“Quarterback’s draft class, there’s good quality available – probably not as much as in recent years, but that’s it,” Colbert said.

Here’s what: If the Steelers want to compete immediately with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, they need an experienced quarterback who could give them a chance against Joe Barrow or Lamar Jackson.

Fortunately for the Steelers, there are experienced quarterbacks available.

James Winston is probably the head of the free agent quarterback class, if the Steelers want to go that way.

Yes, he is recovering from ACL surgery three months ago, but he is apparently coming alone.

And, yes, based on its history in the Gulf of Tampa, it is tempting to dismiss Winston for failing to give the Steelers a chance against Cincinnati and Baltimore.

But the New Orleans Saints were 5-2 and Winston had 14 TDs and 3 interceptions as their starter when he was injured last season. So he was on course for 34 TD passes and 7 interceptions for the season under coach Shawn Payton.

The free agency will also have other experienced quarterbacks. In a specific order:

Teddy Bridgewater.

Mitch Trubisky.

Marcus Mariota.

Andy Dalton.

They are the best of free agents.

Steelers can also participate in the Desaun Watson Trade Derby, if they have that in mind – although this may not seem like a typical Steelers move.

“We’re going to look at every possible path,” Colbert said, “as we do for every other location.”

That’s good. Because Mason Rudolph is a good starting quarterback.

However, towards the end of February.