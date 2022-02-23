Sports

Mason Rudolph is Steelers’ starting QB today, but that’ll change

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mason Rudolph is Steelers’ starting QB today, but that’ll change
Written by admin
Mason Rudolph is Steelers’ starting QB today, but that’ll change

Mason Rudolph is Steelers’ starting QB today, but that’ll change

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kevin Colbert, who is retiring after the April draft as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a big assignment before leaving and that is to replace retired quarterback Ben Rothlisberger.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

And since that assignment hasn’t been completed yet Monday when Colbert met with local reporters for his annual pre-combine pressure, he told them that if the 2022 season starts today, Mason Rudolph would be the team’s starting quarterback and thus Rothlisberger’s successor.

Mason Rudolph # 2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers watches the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 14, 2021.

Mason Rudolph # 2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers watches the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 14, 2021.
(Joe Sergeant / Getty Images)

“If we start a season today, Mason will be our starter, and we’re excited to see where it can go,” Colbert said. “Mason’s 5-4-1 as an NFL starter, albeit in a backup-type role, we’re interested to see what’s next for Mason.”

Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either.

Because it’s not real.

The season is not starting from today. And if the Steelers go into season with Rudolph as their unquestioning starter, Colbert either got some significant chances in his final offseason as Pittsburgh GM or whipped.

If anyone knows Colbert, it probably won’t. He has combined several Super Bowl teams and countless division champions and play-off teams since 2000 when he took over as general manager, so this may not be his last job on the way out the door.

That would be a legacy killer.

So let’s just believe that what Colbert did on Monday offered a snapshot in time which means there isn’t really much to understand when the season starts in seven months.

Let’s hope that what Colbert Rudolph said about, well, the Steelers had a setup of some important steps in the quarterback.

READ Also  Fredericks: Hunt's new challenge is to manage Kaizer Chiefs' big egos

“I feel comfortable that Mason has won more games than Harare as a starter,” Colbert said. “We’ll see where it goes. To be an NFL starter with what you can win, you have to prove it in more than 16 games. I’m anxious to see if it happens.”

See, Mason Rudolph was a good college player in Oklahoma State and made an excellent effort as the No. 3 draft pick in 2018.

But pointing to his 5-4-1 record as a starter is a weak attempt to try to say something positive because it says very little about his true potential.

Colbert spoke of how important accuracy was to him when he found the quarterback on Monday. Well, Rudolph’s accuracy is sometimes acceptable. And not often.

He has “won” in three of these five games, completing less than 60 percent of his passes. The reality is that 6 out of 10 startups of Rudolph have a percentage of their completion in the 50s.

This doesn’t say anything about her plodding, slowly dropping back. And its unforgettable processing or release.

Steelers can be sure that their Rudolph has a young, inexpensive backup that can be effective when needed. If Rudolph consistently goes beyond that, it will be the first time the NFL has demonstrated those skills.

So the Steelers will fill three more quarterback spots this offseason, according to Colbert.

One of these spots will go to former Washington first-round pick Dwayne Huskins, who has spent most of 2021 as a Pittsburgh scout-team quarterback and will be tendered as a limited free agent.

“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can offer from the competition, or maybe he’s evolved into a starter,” said Colbert. “None of us know right now.

“We know we’re going to add to the position,” Colbert added. “I can’t tell you how, but at the moment we’re going to camp with four.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) tries to deliver the ball to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at East Rutherford, NJ.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) tries to deliver the ball to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at East Rutherford, NJ.
(AP Photo / Seth Weinig)

READ Also  Diouf: Ex-Liverpool star named Guediawaye FC sporting director

And this is where things get interesting.

Steelers can obviously use a draft pick in a quarterback. And since this year’s quarterback class won’t necessarily drop out of the draft board with the top 3 selections like last year, the Steelers could get a shot at one of them with their 20th overall pick.

“Quarterback’s draft class, there’s good quality available – probably not as much as in recent years, but that’s it,” Colbert said.

Here’s what: If the Steelers want to compete immediately with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, they need an experienced quarterback who could give them a chance against Joe Barrow or Lamar Jackson.

Fortunately for the Steelers, there are experienced quarterbacks available.

James Winston is probably the head of the free agent quarterback class, if the Steelers want to go that way.

Yes, he is recovering from ACL surgery three months ago, but he is apparently coming alone.

And, yes, based on its history in the Gulf of Tampa, it is tempting to dismiss Winston for failing to give the Steelers a chance against Cincinnati and Baltimore.

But the New Orleans Saints were 5-2 and Winston had 14 TDs and 3 interceptions as their starter when he was injured last season. So he was on course for 34 TD passes and 7 interceptions for the season under coach Shawn Payton.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Huskins (3) and Mason Rudolph work during the team's NFL minicamp football practice in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Huskins (3) and Mason Rudolph work during the team’s NFL minicamp football practice in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
(AP Photo / Jean J. Pushkar)

The free agency will also have other experienced quarterbacks. In a specific order:

READ Also  Top Stars in Tennis Choose Rest Ahead of the U.S. Open

Teddy Bridgewater.

Mitch Trubisky.

Marcus Mariota.

Andy Dalton.

They are the best of free agents.

Steelers can also participate in the Desaun Watson Trade Derby, if they have that in mind – although this may not seem like a typical Steelers move.

“We’re going to look at every possible path,” Colbert said, “as we do for every other location.”

That’s good. Because Mason Rudolph is a good starting quarterback.

However, towards the end of February.

#Mason #Rudolph #Steelers #starting #today #thatll #change

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment