Mass Detentions of Civilians Fan ‘Climate of Fear’ in Ethiopia
Nairobi, Kenya – The family was shocked to hear a loud noise at the gate of their home on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.
Police officers broke in without a warrant, ransacked the living room and looked under the bed. They arrested three members of the family, one of whom was a 76-year-old, amputee amputated from the bed, while his sons were begging to be replaced.
The man’s nephew, Kirubel, who used to give him only his first name out of fear of revenge, said, “I did not show mercy to him, even though he shouted that I was crippled and had diabetes.”
The family belongs to the hundreds and perhaps thousands of Ethiopian Tigrian ethnic groups who have been detained in the capital and beyond in recent weeks.
For the past year, Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abi Ahmed, has been waging a fierce war against Tigrian rebels in the country’s northern region. The Tigris dominated the Ethiopian government and army for decades, until Mr Abi took power in 2018 and sidelined their leaders. But since the start of the war, Tigre has defeated Ethiopian forces in Tigre, turned south, recently captured two strategic cities, and threatened to advance towards the capital.
On November 2, the government declared a state of emergency, and the resulting roundups targeted anyone of Tigrian descent, many of whom had no ties to the rebels or had no ties to them. According to interviews with human rights lawyers and nearly a dozen family members and friends of the detainees, they were not only young men and women but also mothers of young children and the elderly.
They have been seized on the streets, in their homes and even in their workplaces – including banks, schools and shopping centers – and taken to crowded cells in police stations and detention facilities.
Tigris are targeted by police based on a mixture of signals: their last names, details listed on ID cards and driver’s licenses, even their manner of speaking. Amharic, the national language of Ethiopia.
Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. At least 10 United Nations staff and 34 subcontractors have also been detained.
“The state of emergency imposed in Ethiopia is already threatening to create a very serious human rights and humanitarian situation in the country,” UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Tuesday. “Its provisions are far-reaching, with vague restrictions ranging from ‘indirect moral’ support to what the government calls a ‘terrorist group.'”
A significant increase in online hate speech is only fueling the civil war that has torn apart Africa’s second-most populous nation by racially motivated arrests. Reports of genocide, ethnic cleansing and widespread sexual harassment on all sides of the conflict have undermined the vision of Ethiopian unity that the Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Mr Abi, promised three years ago when he came to power.
Fighting between the Ethiopian Federal Forces and their allies and Tigrin rebel soldiers has killed thousands, left at least 400,000 people living in drought-like conditions and displaced millions. It threatens to engulf the entire Horn of Ethiopia and Africa.
Shri. Abe’s determination appears to have been reinforced only by the financial threats posed by the Biden administration, which has imposed sanctions on its military allies in neighboring Eritrea and suspended Ethiopia from duty-free access to US markets.
Foreign Secretary Anthony J., who is visiting Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal this week. Blinken fears Ethiopia will “fall apart”.
Earlier this month, as rebels pushed within 200 miles of the capital, Shri. Abi vowed to protect the capital “with our blood” despite attempts by African and Western ambassadors to break the ceasefire.
Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.
Activists, however, say the state of emergency provisions is so vague that they give security officials uninterrupted latitude. The provisions allow for the search of a person’s home or the arrest of a person without a warrant on “reasonable suspicion” that they are collaborating with terrorist groups.
Letitia Bader, Human Rights Watch’s Horn of Africa director, said the state of emergency was “making illegal practices legal and legitimate” and creating a “real climate of fear.”
Many ethnic Tigris say they are now afraid to leave home. Almost all of those who agreed to be interviewed declined to be named, fearing they would be arrested or face retaliation.
Some Tigris inside and outside Addis Ababa said they were living with friends who were not Tigris to avoid arrest. Others said they had stopped speaking Tigrinya in public and deleted any music or documents on their cellphones that could identify their ethnicity.
If the relatives’ phone does not ring, they are most afraid.
A Tigrian from Nairobi said after learning of the arrest of five relatives and friends, “I am afraid to call. “It’s always bad news.”
The arrests include other castes and they have spread to other parts of the country, most of them targeting Tigris.
Understand the conflict in Ethiopia
A year of war. On November 4, 2020, Prime Minister Abi Ahmed launched a military operation in the northern Tigre region of the country, defeating his most formidable political enemy – the Tigre People’s Liberation Front.
In Addis Ababa, security officials have demanded that landlords identify Tigrian tenants. At a secondary school, a teacher said four Tigrian teachers were detained because they had a meal when officers arrived with a letter from the intelligence service with their names.
A 38-year-old businessman in Addis Ababa was picked up by security officials after opening his mobile phone accessories store. The owner of a nearby shop called the confiscated merchant’s wife to tell her that she had left her two children next door and rushed to the store – only to find that it was closed and her husband had left.
After a three-day search, the wife said she found her husband in a crowded Addis Ababa possession, with no proper bedding or food.
In Addis Ababa, rights groups say police stations are so overcrowded that authorities have moved the overflow to heavily guarded temporary facilities, including youth entertainment centers, warehouses and a large prison. Because lawyers do not have access, some relatives of those arrested say they will not go to the facility, fearing arrest.
According to the three accounts, several detainees are being held in packed concrete cells, with no bathrooms, no food and degrading sentries calling them terrorists. Some prisoners use plastic bottles to urinate. Those who are lucky get food from family and friends.
Amnesty International’s researcher for Ethiopia and Eritrea, Fiseha Tekley, described the situation as “terrible” and said she risked sending the country “on the brink of a human rights crisis”.
Roundups have intensified as activists have warned of an increase in social media posts inciting violence against ethnic Tigris.
Journalists, politicians and government activists have all called ethnic Tigris “traitors” on platforms like Facebook and Twitter, urging authorities to keep them in “concentration camps” and encourage neighbors to “weed out”. Commentators on some of the posts listed neighborhoods where Tigrian lives in the capital and urged authorities to remove them.
Digital activists, including Facebook whistle-blower Francis Hogan, have accused Facebook of failing to control hate speech. As pressure mounted, Facebook this month deleted a post by Mr Abi calling on citizens to “get rid” of the Tigre People’s Liberation Front.
Twitter too Disabled its Trends section in Ethiopia“The dangers of coordination that could provoke or harm violence.”
Timnit Gebru, Ethiopian-born American computer scientist Saw and reported Some Facebook posts have said that these measures are inadequate and that they are a “game of tricks”.
For now, many Tigris worry that it’s only a matter of time before they’re confiscated. A businessman who paid a 400 bribe for his release said authorities had told him they would return for him.
Kirubel said he was “concerned” that his disabled uncle and cousin were in custody.
“My kids are worried I won’t be back when I leave home,” he said. “Everyone is scared.”
Staff from The New York Times contributed to the report from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
