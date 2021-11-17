Mass Detentions of Civilians Fan ‘Climate of Fear’ in Ethiopia

Nairobi, Kenya – The family was shocked to hear a loud noise at the gate of their home on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Police officers broke in without a warrant, ransacked the living room and looked under the bed. They arrested three members of the family, one of whom was a 76-year-old, amputee amputated from the bed, while his sons were begging to be replaced.

The man’s nephew, Kirubel, who used to give him only his first name out of fear of revenge, said, “I did not show mercy to him, even though he shouted that I was crippled and had diabetes.”

The family belongs to the hundreds and perhaps thousands of Ethiopian Tigrian ethnic groups who have been detained in the capital and beyond in recent weeks.