Mass Effect’s legendary Normandy starship is coming to No Man’s Sky, if you snag it soon



No Man’s Sky gamers who’re followers of the beloved sci-fi sequence Mass Impact will soon be in for a deal with: Mass Effect’s legendary SSV Normandy SR-1 starship shall be showing in No Man’s Sky.

The Normandy’s arrival is the end result of an alternate actuality recreation that’s taken place inside No Man’s Sky over the previous few days. If you need to add the Normandy to your frigate fleet (a gaggle of ships you dispatch on missions), you have till Might thirty first to take part within the expedition (an occasion the place gamers share an journey on the identical planet) that lets you purchase it.

The crossover arrives only a week after the discharge of Mass Impact Legendary Version, a brand new remaster of the favored sequence.

No Man’s Sky is coming up on its five-year anniversary this August, and developer Hi there Video games is persevering with to help the title with large new updates. These shared expeditions, for instance, have been added in March, whereas an replace in February added the power to let you undertake wild animals as pets.