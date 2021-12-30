Mass food distribution in Albany, December 30
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 30, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will hold a mass food distribution at 230 Green Street in Albany.
The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-up line.
Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. Guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m. start time.
Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 AM.
January Schedule
- 1/6 – Our Lady of Hope Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00
- 1/7 – Crosstown Plaza, 2330 Watt Street, Schenectady at 9:30
- 1/10 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30
- 1/12 – Centro Civico, 143 E. Main Street, Amsterdam at 9:30
- 1/14 – Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
- 1/18 – 833 Broadway, Albany 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30
- 1/25 – Italian Community Center, 1450 Fifth Avenue, Troy at 9:30
- 1/26 – Sidney, NY, time and location to be announced
- 1/31 – Albany Housing 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30
