Mass food distribution in Latham on December 16

15 seconds ago
by admin
Mass food distribution in Latham on December 16
Written by admin
Mass food distribution in Latham on December 16

Mass food distribution in Latham on December 16

hvcc food distribution 08102020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 16, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will hold a mass food distribution at the NYSUT at 800 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-up line.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. 

Guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m. start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Drive-thru pantries in December:

  • 12/17 – Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
  • 12/20 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30
  • 12/21 – Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00
  • 12/28 – Berne Knox Westerlo Central School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne at 10:00
  • 12/29 – Hoosick Falls Central Schools, 21187 NY Route 22, Hoosick Falls at 10:00
  • 12/30 – Albany Housing, 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

