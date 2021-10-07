‘Mass’ Review: Stages of Grief

In the center of the chamber drama “Mass” the couple has a lot in common. Each couple has two children, one living and one dead. And they share the same tragedy. Linda and Richard’s son Hayden shoots Gail and Jay’s son Evan at a school, before aiming a gun at himself.

Years have passed, and now the couple has gathered in the back room of the church to discuss their children – who was taken, and who was taken. Gail (Martha Plimpton) and Jay (Jason Isaacs) start this meeting, and their goal is to uncover the facts that led to the murder of their child. Gail and Jay ask questions, and Linda (Ann Dowd) and Richard (Reed Byrne) answer, recounting their efforts to seek psychological help for their son and decisions that did not stop their violence.