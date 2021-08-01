Mass Shooting in Queens Leaves 10 Wounded

A festive Saturday night on a Queens street was interrupted when two gunmen opened fire on a crowd, injuring 10 people in a mass shooting which police say was linked to a gang.

The shooting took place on 37th Avenue in North Corona, about two miles south of La Guardia airport, police said. Surveillance video recorded the gunmen, wearing hoodies and masks, turning around a corner of 97th Street and opening fire as they walked down the block, followed by two accomplices on scooters.

Investigators believe the gunmen were targeting three male members of the Trinitarios gang hanging out outside a barber shop, but seven passers-by were also injured, police said.

All the victims were expected to survive, senior police officials said at a press conference at the scene on Sunday. But Chief Detective James Essig said he was troubled by what he saw as “a brazen and coordinated attack.”