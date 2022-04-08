Mass shooting suspect served less time due to California law



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A suspect arrested last weekend in Sacramento in connection with a mass shooting outside a bar has served less than half of his 10-year sentence because of changes to voter-approved state law that reduced his criminal conviction and allowed earlier release.

Smiley Allen Martin was released in February after serving time to punch a girlfriend, drag her out of the house with her hair and whip her with a belt, according to court and prison records.

These are considered non-violent crimes under California law, which treats about two dozen crimes as violent crimes – such as murder, rape, arson and kidnapping.

Martin, 27, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing a firearm and a machine gun. He was among 12 people injured in Sunday’s shooting, six of whom were killed.

California DA opposes early release of Sacramento mass shooting suspect: ‘We need to stop chaos’

Police say the violence was a gunfight between rival factions that left at least five people dead, including Martin’s brother, Dandry Martin, who was also arrested. No one has yet been charged with manslaughter.

Smiley Martin would typically stay behind bars until at least May after serving her minimum half-time for her previous arrest in 2017, but prison officials apparently used a much broader method to apply lockup time credit to her sentence, said Gregory Totten, chief of the California district. Executive Officer of the Attorneys Association and a former Ventura County District Attorney.

“They have been given a wide range of powers to release them initially and to give them extra credit and to give them all sorts of consideration in order to reduce the length of the sentence,” Totten said.

Correctional officials did not argue that Martin was among thousands of detainees who received additional credit, which accelerated their release under state law. Officials, however, say their policy prohibits the disclosure of what credit Martin received during his imprisonment.

They cited credits through the Proposition 57, 2016 ballot measure, which aimed to give most of the state’s offenders a chance to be released earlier. Credits were also widely approved in California to reduce the prison population during the epidemic.

Proposition 57 Credits includes good behavior while behind bars, although correctional officials declined to release Martin’s disciplinary report. Credits for good conduct are considered to be reserved for those prisoners who abide by all the rules and perform their assigned duties.

State Amendment spokeswoman Vicky Waters said in a statement, “Proposition 57 has created a number of credit-earning opportunities for incarcerated individuals to encourage good behavior and participation in the program, including being made for progress – which has been overwhelmingly approved by voters.” Waters said in a statement.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Opportunities for early release encourage detainees to participate in education and other rehabilitation programs and help reduce widespread captivity.

“Recent reforms in California seek to change a culture that raises issues of reconsideration for generations,” said Will Matthews, a spokesman for the California Safety and Justice Group, which advocated change. “The question we need to ask ourselves is, how are we going to change our behavior?”

The bodies of California women were found at their last wedding in a car that sank in the river

Under Recommendation 57, credit is given for rehabilitation or educational activities, self-help and volunteer public service activities, obtaining a high school diploma or higher education degree, and doing a heroic deed. Officials added credits during the coronavirus epidemic, including a 12-week credit that applies to most detainees.

After receiving a letter from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Martin was denied parole in May 2021 under the California process for obtaining parole before non-violent offenders. Prosecutors said they objected to his parole based on his long criminal record and insisted that Martin “clearly pays little attention to human life and the law.”

Six months after turning 18, Martin was caught in January 2013 with an assault rifle and two fully loaded 25-bullet magazines, prosecutors said. Months later, he pushed a Walmart clerk to steal a computer worth $ 2,800, they said. In 2016, he was arrested on parole. And less than six months later, he was attacked and sent back to prison.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Martin did not appeal and was sent to prison in January 2018 on a charge of bodily harm and assault under a plea bargain where abduction charges were considered a felony and a charge of intimidating a witness or victim was dismissed.

The convicted judge gave Martin a 508-day credit for his time in the Sacramento County jail before he was convicted, according to a California law that allows judges to double the actual time in jail, which was 254 days in Martin’s case.

Martin had “a variety of post-sentence extra credits,” which Dana Seamus, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said was rewarded for the time she spent waiting to be transferred from a county jail to a state prison.

Prior to Recommendation 57, he was eligible for a 20% “Good Time” credit – meaning he could reduce his service time by one-fifth – but correctional officers used their authority under ballot scales to raise it to 50%. . The pending regulations, opposed by most district attorneys in the state, would further increase the good time credit to two-thirds of the punishment for such repeat offenders.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, a progressive Democrat who previously led the state Senate, was shocked to learn of Martin’s record.

“If people have a history of violent activity and they don’t show a tendency or desire to change, I don’t think they should take to the streets,” he said at an event where officials requested more than বিল 3 billion. To expand state crime prevention programs.

BLM’s request for $ 6M mansion purchase calls for DOJ investigation: ‘disturbing information’

Republican State Sen. Jim Nielsen, who once headed the state parole board, said “good time” credits are usually awarded automatically, with inmates having nothing to do with earning.

“It gives them plenty of opportunity to empty their beds,” Nielsen said, opposing the previous release.

The state has relied on such efforts, especially its power under Resolution 57, to keep the prison population below the required level of a panel of federal judges who ruled that the prisoner population was unconstitutionally bad.

Martin was released in February under the care of the Sacramento County Probation Department. County probation officers will not provide conditions, saying their records are not public documents.

Without discussing Martin’s case, Karen Punk, executive director of California’s Chief Probation Officers, said that in general someone released from prison with a broad and violent criminal history under post-community supervision would probably be treated with a “high-risk” caseload. .

This will put him under more intensive supervision, including a requirement that he check in with his probation officer more frequently and in person, although the risks and needs will be determined individually and treatment and services will continue to be offered.

A few hours before Sunday’s shooting, Martin posted a live Facebook video containing a handgun, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press. The official was not allowed to discuss the details of the shooting investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Punk said if evidence of a firearm possession was found, it could lead to a violation, which could lead to jail time. However, law enforcement agencies, even if they saw the video, could not take timely action.

“When they grew up they knew about it,” Totten said. However, in this case, “it doesn’t matter – it was very close to the time of the shooting.”