Massachusetts Dem arrested for DUI after crash, blows nearly four times the legal limit

47 seconds ago
Democratic Massachusetts State Representative David LeBouf, 32, was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence of alcohol and nearly four times the legal blood alcohol level, state police said.

The Boston Herald reports that police responded to at least two calls that Lebuff was driving his black SUV at Milton’s Interstate 93 just outside Boston.

David LeBeauf, Massachusetts State Representative

David LeBeauf, Massachusetts State Representative
(Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police)

According to police reports, LeBoeuf’s 2014 Ford Escape eventually hit a railroad track and got a flat tire before stopping. A soldier on the scene noticed that the car was smoking and could catch fire.

The police report further described how “an irresistible smell of alcohol was coming out of the window” when Lebouff lowered it and he showed obvious signs of intoxication. An officer had to help him get out of the car, and he was arrested after failing several field restraint tests.

Police found nine empty “nip bottles” in the back of the car, as well as an empty can of liquor and another half-empty.

Downtown Boston, Massachusetts

Downtown Boston, Massachusetts

When LeBoof was taken to the South Boston MSP barracks, he found 0.329 and 0.317 blood alcohol levels, almost four times the legal limit of 0.08.

Lebouff was released on personal confession after appearing in Quincy District Court on Wednesday on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and violating marked lanes. He will have a pre-trial hearing on June 26.

The Massachusetts State House leadership has condemned LeBouf’s behavior.

House Speaker Ron Mariano said in a statement that “driving under the influence is a dangerous and often fatal mistake, and I am deeply relieved that no one was injured in the incident.” Representative LeBoff assured me that he would seek help and that I would support him in his recovery.

Massachusetts State House in the Beacon Hill area of ​​Boston.

Massachusetts State House in the Beacon Hill area of ​​Boston.
(Thomas Kurmeier via Getty Images)

LeBeouf was arrested about 90 minutes after the State House closed amid controversy over the annual state budget. Jim Lyons, chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, has called on the state’s attorney general to investigate who LeBoff is spending time with after a budget discussion.

“While Beacon Hill Democrats aren’t spending our tax dollars like drunken sailors, they’re behaving like drunken sailors,” Lyons said. “Whose house was he hanging out at the State House? Did he have time to visit Beacon Hill before leaving the car?”

“People have a right to know who helped this person endanger people’s lives,” he added.

