Massachusetts Department of Fire Services: Fire escape planning for older adults

Massachusetts Department of Fire Companies: Fire escape planning for older adults





PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Your threat of dying in a house fireplace is bigger as you get older. Based on the Massachusetts Department of Fire Companies, who supplied recommendation on the subject Sunday morning, adults 65 and over are twice as more likely to die in fires.

The Department says figuring out what to do within the occasion of an emergency might make an enormous distinction:

Know two methods out of each room, and apply utilizing each methods.

Take away gadgets which will block your means out of a room or your private home.

Talk about your fireplace escape plan with household and neighbors.

Hold eyeglasses, keys, listening to aids and a telephone inside attain of your mattress.

Observe your private home fireplace escape plan twice a yr.

For extra info and free sources, go to the U.S. Fire Administration’s web site.

