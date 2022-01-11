Massachusetts distributing 26M rapid COVID tests





BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker supplied an replace Tuesday on COVID testing all through the state. He was joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Well being and Human Companies Secretary Marylou Sudders to announce a further cargo of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid take a look at kits.

Distribution plans for the rapid tests will probably be decided quickly. Testing kits are anticipated to quantity 26 million over the subsequent three months, with timing relying on delivery arrival. They are going to be distributed to assist Ok-12 training and baby care services.

Baker stated municipalities can apply to purchase bulk quantities for his or her neighborhood. Rapid COVID tests are for use on people inside 5 days of their shut contact with somebody contaminated with coronavirus or experiencing COVID signs—which can seem two to 14 days after publicity—together with:

Fever, chills or shaking chills Indicators of a decrease respiratory sickness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, lowered oxygen saturation) Fatigue, sore throat, headache, physique aches/myalgia, or new lack of sense of style or odor Different much less widespread signs can embrace gastrointestinal signs (e.g. nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), rash, and inflammatory situations equivalent to “COVID toes” In aged, chronically sick, or debilitated people equivalent to residents of a long-term care facility, signs of COVID could also be delicate equivalent to alterations in psychological standing or in blood glucose management

The Division of Public Well being is recommending that employers don’t require a PCR COVID take a look at to return to work and say if employers do require it, they advocate not requiring it to be a PCR take a look at so rapid tests will be allowed.

People with COVID signs who take a look at destructive with a rapid antigen take a look at ought to isolate and both repeat an antigen take a look at or get a PCR take a look at in 24 to 48 hours in the event that they proceed to exhibit signs.

An extra 500 Nationwide Guard members are being added to assist the well being system because of the omicron variant impacting staffing points. The guard personnel will probably be deployed starting the week of January 17 for non-clinical features in high-volume emergency departments, public hospitals, expert nursing services, and dialysis facilities.

When are you able to finish quarantine or isolation?

There’s a distinction between quarantine and isolation. You must quarantine should you come into contact with somebody who has coronavirus and also you suppose you’ve got it. You must isolate should you affirm you’ve got coronavirus even should you don’t have signs.

The quarantine protocols advocate, however don’t require, all uncovered people get a take a look at 5 days after publicity. Uncovered people don’t must quarantine within the following circumstances: