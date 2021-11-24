Massachusetts Hospitals to Cut Back on Elective Procedures

Hospitals in Massachusetts will cut back on the urgent planning process starting Monday because of staff shortages and longer hospital stays, state health officials said.

Cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in Massachusetts for several weeks, but hospital admissions have been slow. Pressure on hospitals is linked to other consequences of the coronavirus epidemic, officials said.

According to the state, an estimated 500 medical, surgical and ICU hospital beds in Massachusetts have been damaged due to staff shortages caused by the mass epidemic. And there seems to be an influx of patients in hospitals who need more complex treatment for health problems because they are late to see a doctor when covid cases are high.