Massachusetts Hospitals to Cut Back on Elective Procedures
Hospitals in Massachusetts will cut back on the urgent planning process starting Monday because of staff shortages and longer hospital stays, state health officials said.
Cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in Massachusetts for several weeks, but hospital admissions have been slow. Pressure on hospitals is linked to other consequences of the coronavirus epidemic, officials said.
According to the state, an estimated 500 medical, surgical and ICU hospital beds in Massachusetts have been damaged due to staff shortages caused by the mass epidemic. And there seems to be an influx of patients in hospitals who need more complex treatment for health problems because they are late to see a doctor when covid cases are high.
The order, issued Tuesday, applies to hospitals with less than 15 per cent beds available and only applies to procedures that are pre-planned and can be delayed without adversely affecting patients’ health. It does not apply to urgent and urgent procedures.
The order will help, officials said Prepare for the annual increase in hospitalizations after Thanksgiving and until January.
State Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lloyd Sudders said in a statement on Tuesday: “Covid hospitalization in Massachusetts is lower than in almost every other state in the country, but the challenges facing the health care system remain and this order will ensure. Hospitals can serve all residents who need treatment for Covid-19.
In Massachusetts, new cases have risen from an average of 1,300 to more than 2,800 earlier this month, and hospitalization has increased by 47 percent in the last 14 days, according to the New York Times database. As of Wednesday morning, 740 people had been hospitalized for Covid-19, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
State officials worked with the Massachusetts Health and Hospitals Association to develop guidelines. Dr. Eric Dixon, board chairman of the association and president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health, said in a statement: “We recognize that delaying certain pre-scheduled surgeries can be a significant setback for patients. To ensure that all Commonwealth hospitals continue to meet the needs of patients in need of emergency care.
#Massachusetts #Hospitals #Cut #Elective #Procedures
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.