Massachusetts House passes proposal to allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license



House Democrats in Massachusetts have passed a controversial measure that would allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

By 120 to 36 votes, the proposal, known as the Work and Family Mobility Act, was passed. Republicans, including some Democrats, have strongly opposed the proposed legislation.

The measure, which could face veto from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker if it passes through the Democrat-controlled state Senate, would allow any resident of the state – regardless of immigration status – to obtain a driver’s license.

If approved, illegal immigrants will have the ability to obtain a standard driving license from the state, but not a federally approved version that conforms to the REAL ID. Applicants must also produce specific documents such as a foreign birth certificate, a foreign passport, or proof of residency in Massachusetts.

According to the Eagle-Tribune, a state-based publication, “Under the state registry proposal for motor vehicles, a student’s permit or driver’s license applicant will be prohibited from asking about their citizenship or immigration status, even if they cannot provide it. Proof of valid presence.”

Republican Leni Mirra, a Republican, voted against the move, saying those living in the United States illegally should not be allowed to reduce state laws in order to obtain a license.

“It’s completely unfair to those who have come to this country legally and followed the rules,” Mirra told the Tribune. “We should not reward illegal behavior.”

Democrat State Representative Andy Vargas said the move would make the state “more prosperous” and suggested that it was not a debate over applicants’ immigration status.

“We are not here to discuss our country’s broken immigration system,” Vargas told the Tribune. We’re here to do what we can to make Massachusetts safer, more prosperous, and more just. ”

Baker had previously said he was opposed to licensing illegal immigrants.

If the measure is signed into law, Massachusetts will become the 16th state to allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driving license – joining California, New York, Utah and other states.