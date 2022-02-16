World

Massachusetts House passes proposal to allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Massachusetts House passes proposal to allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license
Written by admin
Massachusetts House passes proposal to allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license

Massachusetts House passes proposal to allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

House Democrats in Massachusetts have passed a controversial measure that would allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

By 120 to 36 votes, the proposal, known as the Work and Family Mobility Act, was passed. Republicans, including some Democrats, have strongly opposed the proposed legislation.

In this December 16, 2011 photo, a police officer examines a driver's license at a quiet checkpoint in Escondido, Calif.

In this December 16, 2011 photo, a police officer examines a driver’s license at a quiet checkpoint in Escondido, Calif.
(AP Photo / Lenny Ignition)

Immigrants on the southern border of Mexico keep their mouths shut to approach us

The measure, which could face veto from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker if it passes through the Democrat-controlled state Senate, would allow any resident of the state – regardless of immigration status – to obtain a driver’s license.

If approved, illegal immigrants will have the ability to obtain a standard driving license from the state, but not a federally approved version that conforms to the REAL ID. Applicants must also produce specific documents such as a foreign birth certificate, a foreign passport, or proof of residency in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is giving his state of the nation address on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the State House Chamber in Boston.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is giving his state of the nation address on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the State House Chamber in Boston.
(AP Photo / Steven Sen, file)

According to the Eagle-Tribune, a state-based publication, “Under the state registry proposal for motor vehicles, a student’s permit or driver’s license applicant will be prohibited from asking about their citizenship or immigration status, even if they cannot provide it. Proof of valid presence.”

READ Also  Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Issues New Guidance On Prosecutions, Particularly Involving Guns – Gadget Clock

Republican Leni Mirra, a Republican, voted against the move, saying those living in the United States illegally should not be allowed to reduce state laws in order to obtain a license.

“It’s completely unfair to those who have come to this country legally and followed the rules,” Mirra told the Tribune. “We should not reward illegal behavior.”

Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA

Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA

Democrat State Representative Andy Vargas said the move would make the state “more prosperous” and suggested that it was not a debate over applicants’ immigration status.

“We are not here to discuss our country’s broken immigration system,” Vargas told the Tribune. We’re here to do what we can to make Massachusetts safer, more prosperous, and more just. ”

Baker had previously said he was opposed to licensing illegal immigrants.

If the measure is signed into law, Massachusetts will become the 16th state to allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driving license – joining California, New York, Utah and other states.

#Massachusetts #House #passes #proposal #illegal #immigrants #obtain #drivers #license

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Westminster Kennel Club Postpones Annual Dog Show In NYC Due To COVID-19 Pandemic – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment