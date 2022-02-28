Massachusetts, NY make top 3 best states for women 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With March being Women’s History Month, and with some still getting the short end of the stick despite outnumbering men in most states, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report Monday on 2022’s best and worst states for women. To find the nation’s most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared them across 25 key metrics. Data sets ranged from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventative health to the female homicide rate.
New York ranked third overall in the report, with Massachusetts taking the top spot. Vermont was not far behind, coming in sixth. A full list of rankings is shown on the interactive map below.
“As we move into a policy environment in which state-level laws and regulations are increasingly important, women should consider how these policies address the kinds of issues that tend to affect their careers and lives most directly,” said Julie Novkov, Interim Dean at the University at Albany, SUNY. “Women do better in environments where they have pay equity, support for women’s health and reproductive concerns, and support for families from infants to the aged.”
Best states for women
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being
|Women’s Health Care & Safety
|1
|Massachusetts
|74.61
|3
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|72.55
|1
|6
|3
|New York
|72.26
|5
|4
|4
|Hawaii
|71.66
|9
|3
|5
|District of Columbia
|70.55
|2
|10
|6
|Vermont
|70.08
|6
|7
|7
|Maryland
|67.92
|12
|8
|8
|Iowa
|67.77
|4
|16
|9
|Washington
|67.35
|7
|14
|10
|Rhode Island
|67.31
|11
|9
|11
|Connecticut
|66.93
|16
|2
|12
|Maine
|66.48
|13
|12
|13
|Wisconsin
|65.98
|8
|19
|14
|Delaware
|65.46
|10
|21
|15
|New Jersey
|63.10
|26
|5
|16
|Illinois
|61.33
|20
|11
|17
|California
|61.24
|18
|13
|18
|Virginia
|60.50
|17
|18
|19
|Oregon
|59.12
|24
|17
|20
|Michigan
|58.36
|14
|27
|21
|New Hampshire
|58.28
|29
|15
|22
|North Dakota
|58.14
|23
|22
|23
|Colorado
|58.04
|19
|24
|24
|Nebraska
|55.55
|30
|23
|25
|South Dakota
|54.84
|21
|31
|26
|Pennsylvania
|54.79
|33
|20
|27
|Florida
|54.68
|27
|25
|28
|Montana
|54.66
|22
|30
|29
|Kentucky
|53.73
|25
|32
|30
|Tennessee
|53.72
|15
|42
|31
|North Carolina
|52.04
|31
|29
|32
|Ohio
|50.89
|36
|28
|33
|Arizona
|50.69
|32
|34
|34
|Utah
|49.29
|41
|26
|35
|Nevada
|49.00
|28
|45
|36
|Indiana
|48.56
|37
|37
|37
|New Mexico
|47.97
|34
|39
|38
|Wyoming
|46.91
|38
|40
|39
|West Virginia
|46.60
|35
|43
|40
|Kansas
|45.96
|42
|35
|41
|Missouri
|45.55
|40
|41
|42
|Alaska
|44.95
|39
|44
|43
|Georgia
|43.34
|44
|36
|44
|Texas
|42.52
|43
|38
|45
|Idaho
|41.61
|48
|33
|46
|Mississippi
|38.44
|45
|49
|47
|Louisiana
|38.26
|46
|48
|48
|South Carolina
|37.35
|49
|46
|49
|Arkansas
|35.29
|47
|51
|50
|Alabama
|35.28
|51
|47
|51
|Oklahoma
|34.53
|50
|50
Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Education Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Violence Policy Center, Council for Community and Economic Research, American Express OPEN, U.S. New & World Report, United Health Foundation, United States Mortality Database and WalletHub research.
