Massachusetts preschool closes after ‘blackface instance’ during Black History Month event



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Massachusetts preschool has closed after a teacher conducted an activity involving Blackface to celebrate Black History Month.

In a statement posted to Facebook on February 13, ICKids Preschool in Newton, Mass., Stated that a teacher had “planned and conducted an activity involving a black mask / face” to celebrate Black History Month on February 8.

The pre-school said the staff member who “planned and executed” the activity had been fired.

According to the post, the protests are closing pre-schools which could put children at “risk” and provide families with a list of other child care centers in the area.

Colorado woman sentenced to 6 years for hiding children behind day care wall

“Considering the protests taking place at the center that would put children at risk, if necessary, we are closing ICKids day-care at this time. Families will be provided with a list of child care centers in the area so that they can get immediate care of their children,” the post said. Done.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

‘Fearful’ study finds children who participated in state-funded pre-K worse than peers

“If we reopen our doors, all staff will be trained on diversity and the curriculum for 5-year-olds will be created. We will also aim for a more diverse staff with strong childcare background knowledge and experience,” the post said. .

The post states that one parent “hoped” that the black face was offensive, and the teacher apologized.

In a statement, ICKids said the staff member who was involved in the Blackface activity had “not performed the course properly”.

One parent, Nadirah Pierce, told NBC10 Boston that the situation was unacceptable.

“It’s unacceptable and I don’t really understand the concept of this project,” Pierce said. “The apology received was empty and then go to Facebook and see that the apology was frustrating.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report