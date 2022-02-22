World

Massachusetts road rage attack caught on video, police say

17 seconds ago
by admin
Massachusetts police are searching for a man they say appeared in a car window-breaking video during a road rage incident in Dartmouth, which they shared on Facebook to get public help in apprehending the suspect.

The 8-second clip has no audio but a man is seen screaming in the window – he slammed his fist into the glass so hard that the camera of the smartphone slipped out of the victim’s hand before the end of the video.

(Dartmouth Police Department)

He seems to be shouting obscenities and possibly a homophobic slur.

The department, located about 60 miles south of Boston, wrote on Facebook, “Calling all CAHs … calling all CAHs.” “DPD is looking for some help to identify this man for his recent involvement in a road rage incident.”

In a follow-up post, they said they identified him but did not reveal any additional details.

“This proves once again that we can do things faster by working together,” police said in a Facebook post.

The Dartmouth Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the local police.

