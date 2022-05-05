World

Massive debris fire in Phoenix forces highway closures

A huge debris fire in Phoenix on Wednesday night forced firefighters to temporarily close the highway as they battled fire control.

Firefighters responded to 2-alarm fires near I-10 and 19th Avenue, west of downtown Phoenix, and found a rail link completely engulfed, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The New Orleans steamboat Natchez is on fire

Multiple agencies responded to the 2-alarm fire.

(FOX10 Phoenix)

Burnt I-10 forced off both sides late Wednesday, Arizona Department of Transportation Says

Huge fires temporarily shut down I-10 west of downtown Phoenix.

(Arizona Department of Transportation)

The agency announced that both sides reopened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Pictures of firefighters working to extinguish the burning mound were taken by the fire department and FOX10 Phoenix.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

(FOX10 Phoenix)

Fire service officials said the cause of the fire was being investigated.


