Massive debris fire in Phoenix forces highway closures



A huge debris fire in Phoenix on Wednesday night forced firefighters to temporarily close the highway as they battled fire control.

Firefighters responded to 2-alarm fires near I-10 and 19th Avenue, west of downtown Phoenix, and found a rail link completely engulfed, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Burnt I-10 forced off both sides late Wednesday, Arizona Department of Transportation Says

The agency announced that both sides reopened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Pictures of firefighters working to extinguish the burning mound were taken by the fire department and FOX10 Phoenix.

Fire service officials said the cause of the fire was being investigated.