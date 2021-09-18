Massive expansion in aid kept food insecurity from rising last year

While food insecurity fell overall, it rose among families with children – from 7.6 percent last year, up from 6.5 percent in 2019. One possible explanation is the widespread closure of schools, a reminder that they play a large, if often overlooked, role in delivering. food aid.

Before the pandemic, Judith Bartfeld, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin, found that school meals accounted for 7 percent of economic resources in low-income households. That financial contribution came close to the impact of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the main federal anti-hunger program, which provided more than 10 percent of household resources, but is larger and more visible.

“A big lesson from the pandemic is the important role that school meals play as part of the nutritional safety net,” Ms Bartfeld said. “When food disappeared the value of school meals became transparent.”

School closures have made it difficult for parents to return to work, which has also indirectly increased the difficulty of meals.

One of the pandemic-era programs that replaced the value of lost school meals with electronic benefits cards. The research found that it reduced the difficulty of feeding, although many states released aid after significant delays. Congress expanded the program during the summers of 2020 and 2021, and the Biden administration wants to make the electronic benefits program permanent over the summer, to counter the increase in hunger that usually comes with closing schools.

Most states participated in the summer program this year, with the notable exception of Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, refused to seek the $820 million the state would receive in federal aid.

The gap between black and white Americans is huge.

In recent years the long-standing disparity in food insecurity between black and white households was shrinking. But last year, they went wide again. Although the share of white households suffering from food insecurity declined by 0.8 percent, it rose 1.6 points among Hispanic households and 2.6 points among black households.