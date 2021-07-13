Massive Fire At A Covid Hospital In Baghdad, Over 60 Died And Several Injured

A massive fire broke out at al-Hussein Hospital south of the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, killing more than 60 people. Official media reports put the death toll at 64 while 70 others were injured.

Baghdad. A tragic accident has happened in the Middle East country of Iraq. A major accident occurred due to a massive fire in a Kovid hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq’s capital Baghdad. More than 60 people have died and many have been injured in this fire.

According to information received from health officials and police, more than 60 people died due to fire in the Kovid ward of the hospital. The fire at al-Hussein Hospital, south of the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, was brought under control late Monday. At present the cause of the fire is not clear. The officials have started investigation. Based on preliminary investigation, the fire is believed to have spread to the hospital after an explosion in an oxygen tank.

Official media reports put the death toll at 64 while 70 others were injured. After this tragic incident, the families of the deceased got angry and there was a clash between the police and security personnel. According to the information, the agitated people set two police vehicles on fire. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has ordered the arrest of the head of the hospital.

Such a horrific accident happened in April also

Nothing has been given by the Ministry of Health about the cause of the fire so far. Health officials have said that the 70-bedded Kovid ward was started in the hospital three months ago.

Giving information, Health Department spokesman Ammar Al Jamili has said that there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the incident happened. Meanwhile, Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi tweeted about this incident, saying “this fire is a clear proof of the inability to protect the lives of the Iraqi people and it is time to end this failure”.

This is the second time such a big incident has come to the fore this year. Earlier in April this year, a massive fire broke out in a hospital in Baghdad after an oxygen tank exploded. At least 82 people died at that time.