Massive fire at California Home Depot visible from space, authorities probe cause



California firefighters contained a huge five-alarm fire at a home depot in San Jose on Saturday night.

According to KGO-TV, this huge fire could be seen from space around 5 pm local time.

The San Jose Fire Department said in an update Sunday morning that crews remained at the scene to conduct fire monitoring, as the fire was still burning and creating light smoke.

The department said that those who are in the smoke are advised to keep their windows / doors closed and continue shelter. A press conference was to be held later in the morning.

The San Jose Fire Department thanked the Santa Clara City and Santa Clara County Fire Department, the San Jose Police Department, Santa Clara County Ambulance, San Jose Water and Pacific Gas & Electric for their support throughout the night.

Initially, no firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident.

The San Francisco Bay Area National Weather Service said the structure’s fire could be seen from space. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.