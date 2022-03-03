Massive Russian convoy just miles from Kyiv stalls for third day



Its inhabitants The capital of Ukraine A huge Russian convoy of tanks and armored vehicles is getting ready to leave the city. That convoy, however, has been stuck for three days just miles from Kiev.

“They … haven’t made any significant progress geographically in the last 24 to 36 hours from our best estimates, and again nothing very significant. You will find it very difficult for us to know exactly what is going on in this stall.” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Said Wednesday.

About 40 miles long, this convoy stops about 20 miles outside of Kiev. Terrible caravans could surround the capital and prevent anyone from leaving, besieging the main city.

Kirby said the convoy could be downed for three reasons: Russians “deliberately” Re-evaluate their progress and determine strategies on how to make up for lost time; Unexpected logistical challenges are tying up the Russians’ plan.

“And three, they’re getting resistance from the Ukrainians. We have some indications – which we can’t verify 100 percent independently – but we do have some indications that the Ukrainians actually tried to slow down that caravan. And we have no reason to. Suspects these reports, but again we can’t talk about it very specifically, “Kirby said.

Ukrainian forces allegedly hit the convoy using Ukrainian Su-24 and Su-25 warplanes, as well as a missile barrage, Ukrainian Brigadier General Kirilo Budanov told the Military Times on Wednesday morning.

“We are hitting the enemy column,” Budanov said. “We burn a lot of enemy columns.”

“My intelligence officers and agents are ordering and calling for a strike,” he said.

The UK Ministry of Defense determined on Thursday that the convoy had partially stopped due to a mechanical disaster.

“The main part of the large Russian column heading towards Kiev has been delayed by 30 kilometers due to Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdowns and traffic jams,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The report added that Russian troops were facing food and fuel shortages, which could be the reason why the convoy did not move closer to Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that morale among Russian fighters had dropped and he claimed that some were fleeing Ukraine.

“Most of the occupiers are returning to Russia, from us, from you … we are a nation that has thwarted the enemy’s plans in one week – plans that have been made year after year,” he said.

Although the convoy did not move, Kiev and Kharkiv continued to be attacked by Russian forces.

Kyiv and Kharkiv are “constantly under attack” but without a “commendable movement by the Russians” to take control of those territories, a U.S. defense official said Wednesday.

The Ukrainian capital was shaken by the blast Thursday morning. Zelensky’s office blamed an explosion for a missile attack near the southern railway station in the capital.

Russian troops have carried out airstrikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said the city was still in a strong position.

Russian forces have also cordoned off two Ukrainian seaports, Kherson and Mariupol, while residents of the seaport Odessa are preparing for a major offensive.

As the war continues, more than 1 million people fled Ukraine on Thursday, according to the UN refugee agency. The number 6 marks the fastest refugee exodus of this century

