Massive solar project in southern Alberta nearly complete



Rows upon rows of solar panels stretch throughout 23 quarter sections of Vulcan County fields. The large project is the Travers Solar Project, the most important of its variety in Canada blanketing 3,330 acres.

“About 1.3-million solar panels will likely be put in on the general website,” stated Greg Sheremeta, project director for PCL Building Administration, the corporate tasked with constructing the location.

He added that after designers had a plan, civil, structural and electrical engineers made it occur.

“There may be most likely about 20 completely different engineering corporations that had been part of the project and which are at the moment engaged on it, and I’d estimate there could be in extra of a whole bunch of engineers which have participated in the design and at the moment work with us in the development.”

The project is being developed by a partnership with Greengate Energy Company and Copenhagen Infrastructure Companions. Every part of the project is a significant endeavor requiring a major quantity of employees.

“We at the moment have on website roughly 750 employees in the sector and a few 40-person employees on website right here that work from a administration perspective,” Sheremeta stated.

Based on the Canada Vitality Regulator, the Prairies are main the nation in renewable vitality improvement.

Chief economist Jean-Denis Charlebois tasks vital solar capability progress in what’s the sunniest a part of Canada.

“We see that development proceed in the many years to come back, all of the extra purpose why we see renewables doubtlessly reaching 50 per cent of the electrical energy era combine by 2050, particularly in Alberta,” Charlebois stated.

For a province that’s been recognized for fossil fuels, the southern a part of Alberta is seeing a shift as renewables turn into extra of a participant in vitality manufacturing.

“Its not a matter of hydrocarbons or renewables in opposition to each other,” Charlebois stated.

“It’s actually about all types of vitality and the way they’ll complement each other in the context the place Canada is attempting to transition to a decrease carbon economic system.”

Building on the Travers Solar Project is about to be complete by the autumn.

