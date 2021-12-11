Mast joke hai yaar heard one more, JP Nadda turned the back of BJP workers to help people in Corona crisis, then trolls on social media

In Meerut, JP Nadda said on Saturday that when the Corona period started, all political parties had gone into isolation. Nadda said that then BJP workers had left in the service of the nation with their lives on their palms.

BJP National President JP Nadda, who reached Meerut in UP on Saturday, participated in the booth president convention and also addressed this program. During this address, he said something, due to which the users on social media trolled him fiercely.

Addressing the program, JP Nadda said that when the Corona period started, all the political parties went into isolation, but the BJP worker went out in the service of the nation with his life in his palm. He said- “I can proudly say that I got the opportunity to become the president of such a party. When Corona arrived, all the parties went into quarantine. They went into hibernation, isolation. No worker was seen outside, but BJP workers risked their lives to serve the country.

Users started trolling him with this tweet. Replying to this tweet, a user named Sandeep (@sarohasandeep) said – “Mast joke hai yaar ek aur suna”.

Twitter user Ashraf (@AsrafCH1) responded by saying- “How can someone tell such a lie? Can’t even think.. No shame at all”?

Replying to BJP’s tweet, Rajshekhar Talwar (@RajshekharTalw2) wrote – Nadda Maharaj, how much more will you fall, there is no way to fall. Lying is the birth right of BJP. I knew that but you have a right to lie worse than that, I felt today. From you to all the BJP’s chattels were gone, only the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and its people had turned out.

In this rally, Nadda has also targeted the Samajwadi Party fiercely. Addressing the BJP workers, he said that we are the priests of democracy and the opposition is the priest of riots. In the five years before the BJP government, there were more than 700 riots in UP and 112 people were killed.

Taking a jibe at former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Nadda said that today SP leaders are trying to come in a new face by covering their old face. This is not the new SP, this is the same SP. He further said that earlier, when 15 terrorists were caught, then Akhilesh ji’s government got them released after saying they were innocent, later they were arrested again after the order of the court.