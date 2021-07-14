Master Chef Australia 13 Indian Origin Contestant Justin Narayan Wins USD 250000 Prize Money | Master Chef Australia 13: Indian-origin Justin Narayan picked up the winner’s trophy

New Delhi: Indian-origin contestant Justin Narayan has won crores of rupees by defeating all his competitors in the Australian reality TV show. Narayan has become the winner of Master Chef Australia and he has won the trophy by defeating three others who reached the grand finale. Along with the trophy, Zubin has won an amount of Rs 1 crore 86 lakh.

what was the competition

Master Chef is a reality TV show which is shot in different languages ​​within different countries. In this cooking competition, different types of food have to be prepared within a limited time. After this, some judges taste that food and give marks and their review on it and in the same way, the contestants who cook the best food go ahead.

Said thank you to the fans

Narayan has shared this news with fans and well-wishers on his social media account. She shared many pictures clicked during the shooting of the show and wrote in the caption, ‘Find those people who believe in you. Make them your courage. Work hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself too. Whoever is reading this right now, I love you very much.’

Expressed happiness by sharing pictures

Talking about the pictures shared by Narayan, in the first photo, a very happy Narayan is seen lifting the trophy. As soon as he shared the first picture, his fans started wishing him on social media. Many people have wished Narayan (Justin Narayan). Narayan wrote on social media that he is feeling very honored and loved.

Will write e-mails to fans

He wrote, ‘I am so honored and honored to be able to receive this title and be able to win this competition. I’m going to take a week to fully feel this happiness and live it, and then I’ll write you an email, telling you how I feel.’

