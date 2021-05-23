MasterChef’s Melissa Leong debuts a striking new look as she ditches her long raven tresses

She’s recognized for her glamorous wardrobe and smooth fashion.

And on Sunday, MasterChef choose Melissa Leong debuted her striking new look on Instagram.

The 39-year-old nearly seemed unrecognisable after ditching her signature long raven tresses for a bob reduce.

And it seems her followers and superstar mates could not get sufficient of her new look.

‘Sure!!! I have been attempting to do that however each time get talked out of it!!!’ wrote Neighbours actress Sharon Johal.

Fellow presenter Narelda Jacobs wrote: ‘Right here for it!!’

Melissa is recognized for being some of the well-styled judges on MasterChef.

She beforehand mentioned her style sense in an interview with Who journal in November, describing her wardrobe as ‘wearable artwork’.

‘I do love style as a mode of self expression, and I admire it for being wearable artwork,’ she mentioned.

Whereas the fashion-forward foodie is thought for her eye-catching outfits, she mentioned that ‘well-made classics’ are at all times in vogue.

‘What by no means goes out of favor for me, are effectively made classics. I prefer to attempt to spend extra on much less, in that regard,’ she defined.

Melissa additionally revealed her wardrobe necessities to the publication.

‘An awesome trench, denims that make you’re feeling like a million bucks, a stylish winter coat, a gown that at all times makes you’re feeling comfy however superb, cool sneakers and naturally killer equipment that may elevate any outfit,’ she mentioned.