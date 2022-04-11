Sports

Masters 2022: Both Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa hole-out on 18 from the same bunker

3 mins ago
While they were both fighting for the top spot on the Masters Leaderboard, Rory McIlroy and Colin Marikawa decided it was time for a hole-out from the same bunker. The call could have been better broadcast, but we have to give it up.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland responds after a bird emerges from a bunker during the final round of the Masters Golf Tournament in Ga, Augusta, on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo / David J. Philip)

McIlroy was able to put momentary pressure on our leader Scott Scheffler with this shot, which brought his lead to just three strokes. The final round of 64 for Rory is the most impressive thing we’ve seen all day until Colin Marikawa responds after 18 seconds.

Colin Marikawa celebrates after holing out on the 18th hole for a birdie during the final round of the Masters Golf Tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

(AP Photo / Matt Slokam)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland spoke to Colin Marikawa as they both exited the bunker during the final round of the Masters Golf Tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Ga, Augusta.

(AP Photo / David J. Philip)

With these two clutch shots in the 18th bunker, Scotty Schaffler has a few intricate holes left to finish his first green jacket. Will he end the contract? If he doesn’t, we’ll go back to the game of Rory that caused it.

