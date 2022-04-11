Masters 2022: Both Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa hole-out on 18 from the same bunker



While they were both fighting for the top spot on the Masters Leaderboard, Rory McIlroy and Colin Marikawa decided it was time for a hole-out from the same bunker. The call could have been better broadcast, but we have to give it up.

McIlroy was able to put momentary pressure on our leader Scott Scheffler with this shot, which brought his lead to just three strokes. The final round of 64 for Rory is the most impressive thing we’ve seen all day until Colin Marikawa responds after 18 seconds.

With these two clutch shots in the 18th bunker, Scotty Schaffler has a few intricate holes left to finish his first green jacket. Will he end the contract? If he doesn’t, we’ll go back to the game of Rory that caused it.