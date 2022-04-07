Masters 2022: Korn Ferry Tour star Ryan McCormick on Tiger Woods’ inspirational journey, mystique of Augusta



The Masters kicks off on Thursday morning at the Augusta National Golf Course with a green golf jacket.

Corn Ferry Tour star Ryan McCormick is sure he will one day be on the same course to play against the likes of Tiger Woods, John Rahm, Scotty Schaffler and Justin Thomas instead of watching as a spectator.

McCormick is 18th in the most recent Corn Ferry Tour point standings after missing a cut in the Club Car Championship at The Landing Club recently. But like most golf fans this week, he is eyeing the Masters in hopes of playing the course one day.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native, who starred in high school scenes before attending St. John’s University, told Gadget Clock Digital in a recent interview that it’s exciting to know that Woods is going to play in a high-level competition. For the first time since 2020. There is something about Augusta that is indescribable, he added.

“I came down to Augusta to see it, and it’s a weekend of the year that I think if anyone gets in touch even with a little golf. It’s a magical place to visit, and it’s a great place event,” McCormick said. “I’ll definitely see you this week, and want to play there in the future.”

The Woods Masters will play after suffering a devastating leg injury in a car accident in February 2021. McCormick says Woods’ influence is greater than what he sees on TV.

McCormick told Gadget Clock Digital, “I think what he’s doing is inspiring to everyone. The guy is amazing, man.” This has inspired a whole generation of players who are now playing on the PGA Tour and professionally.

“It’s amazing to see how the game has changed even over the course of my career, and I think everyone who plays professionally owes a lot to Tiger, the amount of exposure and money in the game and the media that people have on TV now. 25 years ago when he was.” This is completely different from the one that won the Masters in ’97.

“Everything I work for and everything for the PGA Tour game – those opportunities won’t be there. If it weren’t for that they wouldn’t be the way they are now.

The eighth-year Golf Pro also sheds some light on staying in Augusta – even as a spectator.

“It’s one of those places that is hard to explain,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “I will say first, like TV, you can’t see or perceive the amount of slope there. Watching the telecast, it’s hard to imagine how high and low the place is and how hilly it is. It’s fascinating. The place is the hardest walk of the year for any professional.

“It’s just a glimpse of it. You’re wandering around, and you feel like it’s golf at Disneyland. It’s kind of a mystery about the place. It’s beautiful. It’s just wandering around in a picture. It’s very beautiful there. It’s one of the only places where walking is beautiful. It doesn’t matter who you see or what golf you see. It’s an incredible place. “

The Masters starts on Thursday and will continue until Sunday. The first team with Jose Maria Olajabal and JJ Span will start at 8 a.m. ET.

Driving towards PGA

The Corn Ferry Tour serves as a developmental tour for the PGA Tour and gives young golfers the opportunity to enter the highest levels of the sport. Those who finish in the top 25 on the Corn Ferry Tour earn PGA Tour cards and more golfers qualify for the Corn Ferry Tour finals at the end of the season.

McCormick was close to receiving the card last season until COVID derailed his chance. He told Gadget Clock Digital that he is optimistic about this year’s run.

“Last season, I made it to the finals. I was 65th on the regular-season points list, so I was able to make it to the finals, and I was 26th in the final event and I got Coved.” “I was about a week away, I would say maybe a top 25 finish from a power of PGA Tour cards. It all happened like August, September. It was the last week of the season.”

Despite the ups and downs of the past few weeks, McCormick believes he is able to reach the dream of playing on the PGA Tour and competing at the highest level.

“For me, I know my game is good enough to compete at the highest level, and I must stay on course and get a little better every day. I feel good about my chances.”

The next event on the Corn Ferry Tour is the Veritex Bank Championship April 13-16 at the Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington.