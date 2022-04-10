Masters 2022: Scottie Scheffler holds on for his first green jacket



Scotty Schaffler held Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy’s incredible fourth round time to win Sunday’s Masters Tournament and his first green jacket.

Schaffler and Smith were among the leaders in the final round before New Jersey moved away from local Smith in the final round of the tournament.

With the return of Tiger Woods in the minds of every sports fan who went to the event, he was able to score a 69 in the first round, 67 in the second round and 71 in the third round.

The Masters win was his first major championship and came just days before the event after he took the No. 1 ranking from John Rahm. Scheffler defeated Patrick Cantley at the WM Phoenix Open in February and won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dale Technologies match play last month.

He finished last year’s Masters at 18th and tied for 19th in 2020 His best finish in any major was tied for fourth place at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Sheffler had some incredible shots early in the round and constantly put himself in a good position to birdie or at least equivalent. He had four birdies, 12 saves, a bogey and a double bogey – on the 18th hole while the world was waiting for him to finish the tournament.

McIlroy began to steam a little, but Schaefler did not budge.

McIlroy finished second in the Masters. He finished with a 7-under par and a 64-shot in the final round. He made an incredible shot for Birdie from the bunker.

Until this round hit, Smith was on fire like Schaffler through the tournament. He triple bogies in the 12th hole and it sinks him from there. In the last six holes, he could not catch Sheffler.