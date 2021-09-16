Mata Vaishno Devi Temple: Shilpa Shetty Kundra visits Mata Vaishno Devi Photo goes viral on social media

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, September 15 to pay homage to Maa Vaishno Devi. Many photos of Vaishno Devi’s Shilpa Shetty are going viral on social media. In which she is seen sitting on a horse to pay obeisance to Goddess Vaishno via Shilpa Katra. Shilpa Shetty reached Katra on Wednesday, according to ANI. He then rode to the temple with the police.

Shilpa Shetty came to pay obeisance to Goddess Vaishno



After visiting Shilpa Shetty Maa Vaishno Devi, Kol reached Kandoli Temple at Nagarota. Pictures of Shilpa Shetty buying flowers outside the Kol Kandoli temple are going viral on social media.



Shilpa Shetty was seen chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’ during the darshan of Vaishno Devi. Speaking to reporters, Shilpa said, ‘I am getting a lot of peace after coming here. Looks great. ‘

Shilpa worshiped Ganpati Bappa at home



On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty welcomed Ganpati Bappa at her house and performed immersion rituals for a day and a half. A video of Ganpati Bappa’s immersion went viral on social media. As every year, Shilpa worshiped Ganpati Bappa in her house in a special way.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Esplanade court in the pornography case. Chargesheets have been filed against four people. Among them are Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe, Yash Thakur alias Arvind Srivastava and Pradip Bakshi. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the chargesheet is about 1467 pages long. Which contains the answers of 43 witnesses.