match fixing Shah Rukh Khan Preity Zinta Rohit Sharma IPL Teams cricketer alleges bribery offer

Match Fixing in Cricket: Rajagopal Sathish now performs for Chepauk Tremendous Gillies in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). It’s believed that Satish was provided a bribe for match-fixing in the identical match.

A former participant of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Ranji Trophy has alleged that he was provided Rs 40 lakh for match-fixing. A grievance has been lodged with the Bangalore Police on this regard. Rajagopal Satish, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has participated in first-class competitions for Assam in addition to for the house state.

Rajagopal Satish has been on the IPL roster of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), co-owned by Preity Zinta, Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. He additionally performed within the rejected Indian Cricket League (ICL). Nevertheless, after apologizing, she was formally returned to the BCCI tournaments.

Rajagopal Sathish, 41, now performs for Chepauk Tremendous Gillies within the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). It’s believed that Satish was provided a bribe for match-fixing in the identical match. Satish had additionally taken up the matter with the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier than contacting the police.

The Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) has additionally been knowledgeable in regards to the matter. A police official mentioned that after getting info from the BCCI, a proper grievance has been registered. “A particular crew has been shaped. We suspect that the accused named Bani Anand is in Bengaluru.

For the reason that Anti Corruption and Safety Unit (ACSU) of BCCI doesn’t have the powers of investigation, search and seizure. In such a case, he’s depending on the police in any matter associated to match-fixing, spot-fixing or another sort of corruption in cricket.

B Lokesh, who’s working in ACSU, has lodged a grievance with Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru, the official mentioned. In keeping with this, on January 3, an individual named Anand contacted Satish on Instagram and messaged him by luring him to pay 40 lakh rupees. Bani Anand additionally advised Satish that two gamers have already agreed to the offer. Satish mentioned that he mentioned ‘sorry’ for the offer.

ACSU chief Shabbir Khandwawala confirmed that the matter is now with the police. He advised, ‘The participant has contacted us and the ICC. Knowledgeable us that an alleged bookie contacted him on Instagram. We took the main points of the matter and requested our ACU officer to file a grievance with the police. We’re only a facilitator and now the police will examine the matter.