Match targets Owaisi: Asaduddin Owaisi News: Shiv Sena angry over ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ announcement calls Owaisi BJP’s undergarment

Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ has strongly attacked Owaisi. In the ‘Saamana’ editorial, Owaisi is described as the BJP’s undergarment. In fact, Shiv Sena is upset with the announcement of Pakistan Zindabad in Owaisi’s meeting.

It is written in ‘Saamana’ that it will not be possible to say what to watch till the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Behind-the-scenes architect Mian Asaduddin Owaisi and his party seem to be doing their best behind the BJP’s successful journey.

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ was announced

It is written in ‘Saamana’ that it seems that Owaisi Mahasaya has made all preparations to create religious hatred on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh elections. Two days ago, on the way from Prayagraj to Lucknow, Owaisi supporters gathered on the way and chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

No details of such announcements have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh for so many days, but what Owaisi does on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, what provocative speeches he makes, what he does to provoke his tyrannical supporters and then ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Where does the proclamation begin? The suspicion that this whole affair was going according to the planned script is growing stronger.

Owesi’s dirty politics in Bengal too

“Owaisi was doing the same dirty politics in West Bengal,” Saamana wrote. He tried his best to provoke the Muslims for the defeat of Mamata Banerjee.

But in Bengal, Hindus and Muslims, etc., openly voted for Mamata Banerjee and clearly slammed Owaisi’s dirty politics. In Bihar, Tejaswi Yadav lost by a narrow margin due to misconduct by Owaisi.

Sneering at Yogi and Modi

Saamana writes that Prime Minister Modi went to the United States and gave a strong speech on bigotry, terrorism, separatism, etc., for which he deserves less praise.

But at the same time ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ is announced in our own country, what to call it? The people of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ have forgotten that strong patriotic pro-Hindu leaders like Modi and Yogi are in power in the state and the country.